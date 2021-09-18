Athens news wrap: What’s trending
(ATHENS, GA) Here are today’s top stories from the Athens area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Athens area, click here.
An Athens woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a pregnant woman
An Athens woman was sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison Friday in Clarke County Superior Court following her conviction for malice murder and feticide in the slaying of a pregnant bystander during gunfire that erupted at Clarke Garden Apartments. A jury of 10 women and two men returned... Read more
Protesters at UGA, other schools end week-long push for COVID-19 mandates. What's next?
Statewide protests on university campuses in Georgia concluded Friday with demonstrators continuing to demand COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates. Through the American Association of University Professors and the United Campus Workers of Georgia, protesters gathered for a week-long series of demonstrations that began Monday. Faculty, students and others joined the protests at the University of Georgia. Read more
8-year-old girl reported missing has been found, police in Athens say
Athens-Clarke County Police said Za’mya Bishop was last seen in the area of Parkview Homes. Read more
NEWS RELEASE: The Red & Black accepted as a member of the Institute for Nonprofit News (INN)
The Red & Black Publishing Company is the first independent student news organization to be accepted as a member of the prestigious Institute for Nonprofit News. With more than 300 local, regional and national nonprofit news outlets in its membership, INN was created with the vision of building “a nonprofit news network that ensures all people in every community have access to trusted news.” The organization’s mission is “providing education and business support services to our nonprofit member organizations and promoting the value and benefit of public-service and investigative journalism.” Read more
