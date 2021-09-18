Athens news wrap: What’s trending

NEWS RELEASE: The Red & Black accepted as a member of the Institute for Nonprofit News (INN)

The Red & Black Publishing Company is the first independent student news organization to be accepted as a member of the prestigious Institute for Nonprofit News. With more than 300 local, regional and national nonprofit news outlets in its membership, INN was created with the vision of building “a nonprofit news network that ensures all people in every community have access to trusted news.” The organization’s mission is “providing education and business support services to our nonprofit member organizations and promoting the value and benefit of public-service and investigative journalism.” Read more