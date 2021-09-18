What's up: Top news in Bellingham
Man arrested and charged with child molestation, coercion
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police have arrested a man accused of molesting a child. Lt. Claudia Murphy says that 58-year-old Michael Breeding is accused of having sexual contact with the minor in 2019. Breeding also threatened to harm the child’s family if they told anyone about the abuse. He faces... Read more
Woman charged with DUI after rollover crash near Whatcom Middle School
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A woman has been arrested following a rollover crash near Whatcom Middle School. Bellingham Police say that 21-year-old Amber Wudi was intoxicated when she ran into a parked truck near the school Thursday morning, September 16th. The impact caused her car to roll over into the street. Read more
Point Roberts Press welcomes new sales consultant
Point Roberts Press Inc. welcomes Gary Lee as their new sales consultant for their publications, including The Northern Light, Mount Baker Experience, Pacific Coast Weddings, Waterside and regional maps. Originally from Minneapolis, Lee has lived in Bellingham since 1991 and has 30 years of local and national sales experience. The... Read more
Investigators cite vandalism as likely in Custer train derailment
Investigators are considering vandalism as a likely factor in the Custer train derailment December 22, 2020, according to a Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) report released September 9. The report did not determine a cause for the derailment. The FBI is still investigating. The 108-car train was carrying highly flammable Bakken... Read more
