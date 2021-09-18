CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Panama City news digest: Top stories today

Panama City Digest
Panama City Digest
 6 days ago

(PANAMA CITY, FL) What’s going on in Panama City? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

Panama City / wjhg.com

Man is facing charges after alleged joyride in delivery truck

Man is facing charges after alleged joyride in delivery truck

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is behind bars and facing charges after police say he took a joyride in a stolen delivery truck through Panama City Thursday. According to the Panama City Police Department, officers responded to a call about a stolen delivery truck around noon near the City Marina on Harrison Avenue. Upon arrival, officers started to look for the truck. Read more

Write a headline that makes sense. I did not read it Is this written by someone who English is not their first language? Some of these posts are suspect.

Panama City / mypanhandle.com

Panama City Police searching for suspects in thefts

Panama City Police searching for suspects in thefts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two juveniles wanted for questioning in two thefts in the Cove. The two unidentified juvenile males are wanted for questioning in the theft of two bicycles from the 400 block of Bunkers Cove Road on Sept. 14th. The juveniles then left and were captured on a surveillance camera committing retail theft at a Cove business. The juveniles abandoned the stolen bicycles at that time, leaving on foot. Read more

Florida / iheart.com

Florida Teen Arrested In Connection To Bomb Threat At Western PA School

Florida Teen Arrested In Connection To Bomb Threat At Western PA School

Police believe the student worked alongside another in connection to multiple schools receiving bomb threat calls. Read more

Florida / insideradio.com

Walking In A Summer Wonderland: iHeart Flips Florida FM To All-Christmas.

Walking In A Summer Wonderland: iHeart Flips Florida FM To All-Christmas.

While there's no snow in the forecast in Panama City, FL, iHeartMedia flipped the switch early on holiday music at WFLF, reborn as “Christmas 94.5” this morning. The format replaces its news/talk station branded as “WFLA,” which moves to a pair of Panama City-licensed translators – W242BF at 96.3 FM and W273DU at 102.5 FM – which had served as additional signals for iHeart's country station WPAP, still heard on 92.5. Read more

Panama City Digest

Panama City Digest

ABOUT

With Panama City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

