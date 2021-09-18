Trending local news in Myrtle Beach

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) What’s going on in Myrtle Beach? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Myrtle Beach area, click here.

South Carolina / counton2.com

South Carolina’s highest rated Waffle Houses

South Carolina’s highest rated Waffle Houses

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — You can love it. You can hate it. But Waffle House will always be there. It’s raining? Waffle House is open. There’s a tornado? Your Waffle House is probably open. It’s the end of the world? Cope with a waffle. The 24-hour chain restaurant has... Read more

Horry County / wpde.com

Horry County dad homeschools son amid unchanged rule, rising COVID-19 cases

Horry County dad homeschools son amid unchanged rule, rising COVID-19 cases

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — An Horry County father is pulling his son out of Myrtle Beach Elementary School and homeschooling him because he said the COVID-19 situation has changed and he can’t continue waiting on lawmakers to meet that change. Jeremy Nicklaw said he was excited to get his... Read more

Comments
avatar

Good why doesn’t he just wear a mask!! Why does everyone else if the masks work?? Fake news

1 like 3 dislikes 3 replies

avatar

Do you pull your kids even though pneumonia kills over a million kids 18 and under every year? 800,000 under age 5 alone, one child every 53 seconds is dying from pneumonia every single year. 500 kids have died with COVID most had underlying conditions per cdc. Y’all are cray cray.

Myrtle Beach / postandcourier.com

Myrtle Beach hotel occupancy rates for Labor Day higher than past 2 years

Myrtle Beach hotel occupancy rates for Labor Day higher than past 2 years

MYRTLE BEACH — If summer tourism numbers released recently by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce are any indication, vacationers visited the Grand Strand at a record pace on Labor Day Weekend, even amid a rise in COVID-19 cases. The chamber said one reason for the surge of visitors... Read more

Myrtle Beach / youtube.com

Surf Fishing at NIGHT (Myrtle Beach, South Carolina)

Surf Fishing at NIGHT (Myrtle Beach, South Carolina)

Saltwater Beach Fishing in Myrtle Beach, SC. There are copious amounts of fishes and life in the nearshore waters at this time of the year. I will be hitting the saltwater heavily in the next series of videos to try to catch more species for my lifelist. Microfishing and fishing for game-fish will be abundant here soon! Thanks for watching If you wish to see the 71 species of fish I have caught from South Carolina, check out my lifelist on instagram: GrandStrandAngler Read more

