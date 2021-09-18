Trending local news in Myrtle Beach

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) What’s going on in Myrtle Beach? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

South Carolina’s highest rated Waffle Houses MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — You can love it. You can hate it. But Waffle House will always be there. It’s raining? Waffle House is open. There’s a tornado? Your Waffle House is probably open. It’s the end of the world? Cope with a waffle. The 24-hour chain restaurant has... Read more

Horry County dad homeschools son amid unchanged rule, rising COVID-19 cases MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — An Horry County father is pulling his son out of Myrtle Beach Elementary School and homeschooling him because he said the COVID-19 situation has changed and he can’t continue waiting on lawmakers to meet that change. Jeremy Nicklaw said he was excited to get his... Read more

Myrtle Beach hotel occupancy rates for Labor Day higher than past 2 years MYRTLE BEACH — If summer tourism numbers released recently by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce are any indication, vacationers visited the Grand Strand at a record pace on Labor Day Weekend, even amid a rise in COVID-19 cases. The chamber said one reason for the surge of visitors... Read more

