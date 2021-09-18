Trending local news in Myrtle Beach
South Carolina’s highest rated Waffle Houses
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — You can love it. You can hate it. But Waffle House will always be there. It’s raining? Waffle House is open. There’s a tornado? Your Waffle House is probably open. It’s the end of the world? Cope with a waffle. The 24-hour chain restaurant has... Read more
Horry County dad homeschools son amid unchanged rule, rising COVID-19 cases
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — An Horry County father is pulling his son out of Myrtle Beach Elementary School and homeschooling him because he said the COVID-19 situation has changed and he can’t continue waiting on lawmakers to meet that change. Jeremy Nicklaw said he was excited to get his... Read more
Do you pull your kids even though pneumonia kills over a million kids 18 and under every year? 800,000 under age 5 alone, one child every 53 seconds is dying from pneumonia every single year. 500 kids have died with COVID most had underlying conditions per cdc. Y’all are cray cray.
Myrtle Beach hotel occupancy rates for Labor Day higher than past 2 years
MYRTLE BEACH — If summer tourism numbers released recently by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce are any indication, vacationers visited the Grand Strand at a record pace on Labor Day Weekend, even amid a rise in COVID-19 cases. The chamber said one reason for the surge of visitors... Read more
Surf Fishing at NIGHT (Myrtle Beach, South Carolina)
Saltwater Beach Fishing in Myrtle Beach, SC. There are copious amounts of fishes and life in the nearshore waters at this time of the year. I will be hitting the saltwater heavily in the next series of videos to try to catch more species for my lifelist. Microfishing and fishing for game-fish will be abundant here soon! Thanks for watching If you wish to see the 71 species of fish I have caught from South Carolina, check out my lifelist on instagram: GrandStrandAngler Read more