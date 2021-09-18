Toms River news digest: Top stories today

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) What’s going on in Toms River? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga, Hubby List NJ Mansion for $2.9 Million Melissa and Joe Gorga are saying goodbye to some of the best views NJ has to offer ... 'cause they've put their crib on the market. The 'RHONJ' stars are selling their 7-bedroom, 5-bathroom mansion in Toms River, NJ for $2.9 million. Helluva deal considering the traditional, 2-story home offers picturesque panoramic views of the Barnegat Bay and 165 feet on the Bayfront. Read more

NJ bus driver shortage forcing Toms River Regional to move sports games TOMS RIVER - Toms River Regional's bus driver shortage, which has already led to new start times at five schools, is now impacting the district's student athletes. Interim Superintendent Stephen Genco said some games are being shifted to weekends, when buses are available. Coaches also have been asking for help from parents to drive students to games, if they are available. Read more

Toms River Man Pleads Guilty of Fatal Hit-And-Run on Garden State Parkway A Toms River man pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while driving intoxicated during a hit-and-run on the Garden State Parkway. Roberto Sandoval-Guerrero, 38, struck Daniel Cintron, from Yonkers, who was standing on the side of the highway near mile marker 86 in Toms River. Cintron was involved in a minor accident and was exchanging insurance information with the other driver when Sandoval-Guerrero ran into him in his 2002 Mercury Mountaineer, according to authorities. Read more

