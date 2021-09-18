Toms River news digest: Top stories today
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) What’s going on in Toms River? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga, Hubby List NJ Mansion for $2.9 Million
Melissa and Joe Gorga are saying goodbye to some of the best views NJ has to offer ... 'cause they've put their crib on the market. The 'RHONJ' stars are selling their 7-bedroom, 5-bathroom mansion in Toms River, NJ for $2.9 million. Helluva deal considering the traditional, 2-story home offers picturesque panoramic views of the Barnegat Bay and 165 feet on the Bayfront. Read more
NJ bus driver shortage forcing Toms River Regional to move sports games
TOMS RIVER - Toms River Regional's bus driver shortage, which has already led to new start times at five schools, is now impacting the district's student athletes. Interim Superintendent Stephen Genco said some games are being shifted to weekends, when buses are available. Coaches also have been asking for help from parents to drive students to games, if they are available. Read more
this will only get worse unfortunately. now you have to find drivers to bus the religious from toms river to lakewood everyday. the private schools in lakewood are currently draining all the surrounding towns of the resources needed for our children that we pay for.
2 likes 2 replies
the big issue is the people at the transportation group for Toms River schools. people put applications in that wait 4-6 months to return calls and emails and everyone that applied got a new job already.
2 likes 1 reply
Toms River Man Pleads Guilty of Fatal Hit-And-Run on Garden State Parkway
A Toms River man pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while driving intoxicated during a hit-and-run on the Garden State Parkway. Roberto Sandoval-Guerrero, 38, struck Daniel Cintron, from Yonkers, who was standing on the side of the highway near mile marker 86 in Toms River. Cintron was involved in a minor accident and was exchanging insurance information with the other driver when Sandoval-Guerrero ran into him in his 2002 Mercury Mountaineer, according to authorities. Read more
that guy isnt from toms river...hes another border vaulter who landed in toms river...and killed somebody looking for refuge
Julie Murphy Marks Adult Novel Debut With Ocean County Library Virtual Appearance on September 30th
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- Celebrating the success of her first adult-oriented novel, If The Shoe Fits, Julie Murphy will take part in the Ocean County Library’s “Dive Into YA: It’s Not Just for Teens” virtual discussion series on Thursday, September 30 at 6:00pm.The series aims to show how real issues, vivid writing, diverse characters and imaginative concepts broaden the appeal of writers primarily known in the Young Adult genre. Read more