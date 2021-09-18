Top stories trending in Stamford
(STAMFORD, CT) Here are today’s top stories from the Stamford area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Stamford area, click here.
Arrest Made In Connection To Fatal Fairfield County Shooting
A man has been charged with the death of a 49-year-old Fairfield County resident who was gunned down on a city street last year.Ernest Rosario, age 20, of Harlem, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 16 in connection with the Dec. 2020 murder of Jeffrey Vanech, of Stamford.Vancech was found shot multipl… Read more
Fairfield County Man Wins $50,000 In CT State Lottery
Show her the money!A woman visiting Connecticut is feeling lucky after cashing in a winning CT Lottery ticket worth $50,000 this week.On Wednesday, Sept. 15, Ariana Llanos Rojas, a Lake Worth, Florida resident, cashed in a winning "Super Cashword 22" ticket that was sold at the A&J Mini Mart on… Read more
I wish I was that man. When I lived in Vermont, I won $40,000 in a scratch off ticket. That was in 2006.
1 like
Greenwich-Ridgefield football to play at Boyle Stadium Saturday
With the bleachers and press box under construction at Greenwich’s Cardinal Stadium and with the turf being replaced at Ridgefield’s Tiger Hollow, the teams have been searching for a place to play their scheduled football game Saturday. The teams will turn to the old FCIAC standby of neutral-site games, Boyle... Read more
Lacomis steps down as Stamford baseball coach
After seven seasons as head coach and 20 years with the baseball program, Rit Lacomis has stepped down at Stamford. Lacomis, who has daughters in 6th and 8th grade in the Norwalk schools, cited wanting to see his daughters play softball over the coming years as his main reason for departing. Read more