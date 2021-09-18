Top stories trending in Stamford

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(STAMFORD, CT) Here are today’s top stories from the Stamford area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Stamford area, click here.

Arrest Made In Connection To Fatal Fairfield County Shooting

A man has been charged with the death of a 49-year-old Fairfield County resident who was gunned down on a city street last year.Ernest Rosario, age 20, of Harlem, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 16 in connection with the Dec. 2020 murder of Jeffrey Vanech, of Stamford.Vancech was found shot multipl… Read more

Fairfield County Man Wins $50,000 In CT State Lottery

Show her the money!A woman visiting Connecticut is feeling lucky after cashing in a winning CT Lottery ticket worth $50,000 this week.On Wednesday, Sept. 15, Ariana Llanos Rojas, a Lake Worth, Florida resident, cashed in a winning "Super Cashword 22" ticket that was sold at the A&J Mini Mart on… Read more

avatar

I wish I was that man. When I lived in Vermont, I won $40,000 in a scratch off ticket. That was in 2006.

Greenwich-Ridgefield football to play at Boyle Stadium Saturday

With the bleachers and press box under construction at Greenwich’s Cardinal Stadium and with the turf being replaced at Ridgefield’s Tiger Hollow, the teams have been searching for a place to play their scheduled football game Saturday. The teams will turn to the old FCIAC standby of neutral-site games, Boyle... Read more

Lacomis steps down as Stamford baseball coach

After seven seasons as head coach and 20 years with the baseball program, Rit Lacomis has stepped down at Stamford. Lacomis, who has daughters in 6th and 8th grade in the Norwalk schools, cited wanting to see his daughters play softball over the coming years as his main reason for departing. Read more

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
With Stamford Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

