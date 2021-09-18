Trending news headlines in Bethlehem

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem News Flash
 6 days ago

(BETHLEHEM, PA) The news in Bethlehem never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Bethlehem area, click here.

Pennsylvania / lehighvalleylive.com

Weekly Pa. COVID update: Almost 550 Lehigh Valley kids diagnosed with COVID this week as cases, hospitalizations continue to rise

Pennsylvania has not had this many coronavirus patients in intensive care since last February, when vaccines were not widely available and the state was coming out of the deadly 2020 holiday surge. There were 2,337 coronavirus patients hospitalized across Pennsylvania Friday, including 150 in the Lehigh Valley, with 589 people... Read more

Allentown / wfmz.com

Openings & Closings around the area

Here’s a round-up of local business openings and closings that made news in recent weeks. Hamilton Street's namesake restaurant is closing to make way for a sports-themed restaurant and bar that promises to bring live entertainment, along with Chicken & Bliss, to Allentown. The Hamilton Kitchen will close by year's end. Read more

West Long Branch / monmouth.edu

Men and Women’s Cross Country Compete at Lehigh University

The men and women’s cross-country teams opened their season at the Murray H. Goodman Campus at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on Friday, Sep. 3. This season will be the first fall cross country season since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was exciting to get the opportunity to... Read more

Bethlehem / youtube.com

Divine Service Livestream from St Nicholas Cathedral, Bethlehem, PA

Powered by Restream https://restream.io/ Candles & Offerings at www.stnicholas.org Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
Bethlehem News Flash

Bethlehem, PA
With Bethlehem News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

