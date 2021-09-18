Lake Charles news digest: Top stories today
Is It Me Or Is Fast Food Customer Service In Lake Charles Horrible?
Listen, I know fast-food workers are overworked, underpaid, and underappreciated. I've been there, got the t-shirt and a bumper sticker. Working at a fast-food joint is VERY HARD work. Straight-up, they really need to pay these people better wages too. It's hard to be happy when you are working your butt off and still can't pay your bills! Plus, working with the public, especially in today's climate is tough. I also understand that there is a massive shortage of workers as well. I have a business, and finding people who want to work is almost impossible. I totally get it. However... Read more
I am afraid it isn't you Cup Cake,when it comes to dining experience Lake Charles isn't 1/3 what it use to be and that 1/3 is being generous on my part. Also the prices in this town is highway robbery.
it isnt you. customer service as well as service with a smile is pretty much nonexistent in Lake Charles these days.
Stine continues to “pay it forward” to communities in Southeast Louisiana
LAKE CHARLES, LA — Stine Home and Yard continues to donate to communities in need following Hurricane Ida. Today Stine donated $5000 in merchandise to the Southwest Louisiana Home Builders Association. The local HBA will be making its second trip this weekend to deliver needed supplies to Southeast Louisiana. Krystle... Read more
'Despondent': Battered Louisiana city gets more rain from Nicholas; 100,000 without power in Texas
More than 100,000 Texas homes and businesses remained without power for a second day Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Nicholas slid across the Gulf Coast from the Lone Star State into Louisiana, drenching a region still staggering from Hurricane Ida's wrath less than three weeks ago. Nicholas, downgraded to... Read more
