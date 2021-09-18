CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles news digest: Top stories today

Lake Charles Journal
Lake Charles Journal
 6 days ago

(LAKE CHARLES, LA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Lake Charles.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Lake Charles area, click here.

Lake Charles / gator995.com

Is It Me Or Is Fast Food Customer Service In Lake Charles Horrible?

Is It Me Or Is Fast Food Customer Service In Lake Charles Horrible?

Listen, I know fast-food workers are overworked, underpaid, and underappreciated. I've been there, got the t-shirt and a bumper sticker. Working at a fast-food joint is VERY HARD work. Straight-up, they really need to pay these people better wages too. It's hard to be happy when you are working your butt off and still can't pay your bills! Plus, working with the public, especially in today's climate is tough. I also understand that there is a massive shortage of workers as well. I have a business, and finding people who want to work is almost impossible. I totally get it. However... Read more

avatar

I am afraid it isn't you Cup Cake,when it comes to dining experience Lake Charles isn't 1/3 what it use to be and that 1/3 is being generous on my part. Also the prices in this town is highway robbery.

2 likes

avatar

it isnt you. customer service as well as service with a smile is pretty much nonexistent in Lake Charles these days.

2 likes

Louisiana / orangeleader.com

Stine continues to “pay it forward” to communities in Southeast Louisiana

Stine continues to “pay it forward” to communities in Southeast Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA — Stine Home and Yard continues to donate to communities in need following Hurricane Ida. Today Stine donated $5000 in merchandise to the Southwest Louisiana Home Builders Association. The local HBA will be making its second trip this weekend to deliver needed supplies to Southeast Louisiana. Krystle... Read more

Louisiana / msn.com

'Despondent': Battered Louisiana city gets more rain from Nicholas; 100,000 without power in Texas

'Despondent': Battered Louisiana city gets more rain from Nicholas; 100,000 without power in Texas

More than 100,000 Texas homes and businesses remained without power for a second day Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Nicholas slid across the Gulf Coast from the Lone Star State into Louisiana, drenching a region still staggering from Hurricane Ida's wrath less than three weeks ago. Nicholas, downgraded to... Read more

Lake Charles / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 3529 Monroe Street, Lake Charles, LA 70607 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 3529 Monroe Street, Lake Charles, LA 70607 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://3529MonroeStreet.C21.com 3529 Monroe Street Lake Charles, LA 70607 MLS SWL21008013 Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 Building Area: 892 Sq. Ft. This home is very well maintained. It has all new windows and a new roof. Galley style kitchen with granite counter tops and the kitchen also has plenty of storage. LVP Flooring through out the home with each bedroom having new carpet. Property is in Flood Zone X. This home is a must see! Call today for your private showing. Contact Agent: Lisa Thompson Bessette Realty, Inc. Read more

Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
ABOUT

With Lake Charles Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

