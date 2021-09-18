Trending news headlines in Yakima

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(YAKIMA, WA) What’s going on in Yakima? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Yakima / newstalkkit.com

NASCAR Legend Tony Stewart Was Just in Yakima and Nobody Knew It

As if we didn't already have enough smoke in the Yakima Valley this summer, we got a major dose couple of weeks ago and hardly anyone knew it. Stock car racing legend and NASCAR Hall of Fame member Tony "Smoke" Stewart was in town a couple of weeks ago and flew under the radar like he used to do on the racetrack. Read more

Comments
avatar

They would know he was there if he ran over and killed a kid. Scumbag.

1 like

Tacoma / thenewstribune.com

Tacoma will soon clear homeless encampments along Yakima Avenue. Where will people go?

According to city of Tacoma officials, people living in several large encampments along Yakima Avenue will soon be cleared. As The News Tribune has reported, some at South 8th Street and Yakima Avenue were given two weeks to find an alternative. Three blocks away, at South 11th and Yakima, others were given just 72 hours to make plans and find new homes. Read more

Comments
avatar

shelter situation is messed up. we have about 40 almost kids reaching from 16 to 24 asleep on over them out of street at 6:00 a.m. it's no guidance calculate personal rules to make them get a job as they're all able to work. basketball drop them off somewhere else you need to grab me breakfast but if you were over 25 you don't get fed. I dropped it off. is there probably almost recognize off and they're all these one of those inside he is desperately looking for a place to live but he cannot find somewhere you can afford.assistant is not doing that part into guiding these kids into being independent as they all have an excuse. I don't have disabilities they just say the story these kids need structure they are not even maturing as adults and the system.

avatar

stop allowing them to build and standstill like we use to do. why let them build a whole colony for 4 months to tell them to leave? weve allowed their complacency where it is now become a choice of living over bad circumstance and hardship.

Yakima / yakimaherald.com

Winds could kick up Schneider Springs Fire, now 25% contained

Crews working the Schneider Springs Fire are preparing for increased fire activity Wednesday. Strong valley and ridgetop winds were expected Wednesday — with gusts up to 30 mph — that could cause a moderate increase in fire activity and push flames into unburned areas near Edgar Rock, American Ridge and Goose Prairie, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service. Read more

Yakima / katsfm.com

What Are Yakima Fresh Hop Ale Fest’s New COVID Safety Protocols?

We're just a little over two weeks away, and counting down, to the 2021 Fresh Hop Ale Festival in Yakima. In the heart of the nation's hop country, this delicious event has earned its' place among the Top Ten Beer Festivals in the country. Not having the festival last year... Read more

Comments / 0

Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
