Trending news headlines in Yakima

NASCAR Legend Tony Stewart Was Just in Yakima and Nobody Knew It As if we didn't already have enough smoke in the Yakima Valley this summer, we got a major dose couple of weeks ago and hardly anyone knew it. Stock car racing legend and NASCAR Hall of Fame member Tony "Smoke" Stewart was in town a couple of weeks ago and flew under the radar like he used to do on the racetrack. Read more

Tacoma will soon clear homeless encampments along Yakima Avenue. Where will people go? According to city of Tacoma officials, people living in several large encampments along Yakima Avenue will soon be cleared. As The News Tribune has reported, some at South 8th Street and Yakima Avenue were given two weeks to find an alternative. Three blocks away, at South 11th and Yakima, others were given just 72 hours to make plans and find new homes. Read more

Winds could kick up Schneider Springs Fire, now 25% contained Crews working the Schneider Springs Fire are preparing for increased fire activity Wednesday. Strong valley and ridgetop winds were expected Wednesday — with gusts up to 30 mph — that could cause a moderate increase in fire activity and push flames into unburned areas near Edgar Rock, American Ridge and Goose Prairie, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service. Read more

