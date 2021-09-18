What's up: Top news in Bloomington

(BLOOMINGTON, IN) What’s going on in Bloomington? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Man arrested after police find meth, marijuana BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after a Bedford Police Department investigation on September 16th. Police arrested 51-year-old Daniel Allgood, 51, on charges of possession of meth and marijuana, unlawful possession of a syringe, and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day Bedford... Read more

Instant message: Can the city provide the services it promises to annexation areas? This week's Instant Message question: The Bloomington City Council will vote on the annexation ordinances Wednesday. Mayor Hamilton has promised city services will be extended to annexed properties, but there are concerns about police staffing especially. Do you believe the city can provide the services it has promised? Why or why not? Read more

Controversial Bloomington annexation plan up for vote The Bloomington City Council is set to review and vote Wednesday night on a proposed annexation plan in the works since 2017. Read more

