Bloomington, IN

What's up: Top news in Bloomington

Bloomington Digest
Bloomington Digest
 6 days ago

(BLOOMINGTON, IN) What’s going on in Bloomington? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Bedford / wbiw.com

Man arrested after police find meth, marijuana

Man arrested after police find meth, marijuana

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after a Bedford Police Department investigation on September 16th. Police arrested 51-year-old Daniel Allgood, 51, on charges of possession of meth and marijuana, unlawful possession of a syringe, and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day Bedford... Read more

Bloomington / heraldtimesonline.com

Instant message: Can the city provide the services it promises to annexation areas?

Instant message: Can the city provide the services it promises to annexation areas?

This week's Instant Message question: The Bloomington City Council will vote on the annexation ordinances Wednesday. Mayor Hamilton has promised city services will be extended to annexed properties, but there are concerns about police staffing especially. Do you believe the city can provide the services it has promised? Why or why not? Read more

avatar

The local law enforcement officers are doing their job and need and deserve a raise in salary. Sadly though our liberal mayor has and does tell the prosecutors office what to do. This has resulted in spending more than 25% of the public safety budget on the same hardened criminals. The mean ones who destroy property and threaten our citizens personal safety. Let’s adopt a three strike rule for LEO to monitor their behavior. The first strike will result in a ban from the property and placed on a daily log. The second strike will require that person to enter into a rehab program. The prosecutors will review monthly for compliance. The third strike the prosecutor will send the report to the courts. The courts will then encourage this hardened criminal to leave our safe and civil community. If they return they will be sent to prison where they belong. This will allow the nonprofit groups to serve the civil citizens who need their help. This past year shows that the liberal can’t do their j

Bloomington / youtube.com

Controversial Bloomington annexation plan up for vote

Controversial Bloomington annexation plan up for vote

The Bloomington City Council is set to review and vote Wednesday night on a proposed annexation plan in the works since 2017. Read more

Bloomington / wbiw.com

IU student found dead in off campus residence

IU student found dead in off campus residence

BLOOMINGTON – An Indiana University student was found dead at a residence off campus, according to school officials. On Tuesday, Sept. 15, around 7:30 p.m., Bloomington Police Department officers were called to an apartment in the 300 block of Varsity Lane to conduct a welfare check on a 23-year-old woman, according to police. Read more

Bloomington Digest

Bloomington Digest

Bloomington, IN
162
Followers
258
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bloomington Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

