What's up: Top news in Bloomington
(BLOOMINGTON, IN) What’s going on in Bloomington? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.
Man arrested after police find meth, marijuana
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after a Bedford Police Department investigation on September 16th. Police arrested 51-year-old Daniel Allgood, 51, on charges of possession of meth and marijuana, unlawful possession of a syringe, and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day Bedford... Read more
Instant message: Can the city provide the services it promises to annexation areas?
This week's Instant Message question: The Bloomington City Council will vote on the annexation ordinances Wednesday. Mayor Hamilton has promised city services will be extended to annexed properties, but there are concerns about police staffing especially. Do you believe the city can provide the services it has promised? Why or why not? Read more
Controversial Bloomington annexation plan up for vote
The Bloomington City Council is set to review and vote Wednesday night on a proposed annexation plan in the works since 2017. Read more
IU student found dead in off campus residence
BLOOMINGTON – An Indiana University student was found dead at a residence off campus, according to school officials. On Tuesday, Sept. 15, around 7:30 p.m., Bloomington Police Department officers were called to an apartment in the 300 block of Varsity Lane to conduct a welfare check on a 23-year-old woman, according to police. Read more