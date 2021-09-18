Billings news wrap: What’s trending
Montana Hospital Joins Facilities in Alaska, Idaho in Rationing Health Care as COVID Rises
Hospital officials in Montana are calling their current surge of the Delta variant the worst they've seen during the entire pandemic. Read more
Three friends who died in ATV crash north of Billings Sunday remembered
BILLINGS - Several Billings area communities are reeling after three friends died following the crash of a 4-seat Polaris Razor off Highway 87 East on Sunday. Q2 reached out to their families, and they responded. Below are their remembrances, in their words: Read more
US: Wolves may need protections after states expand hunting
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration says federal protections may need to be restored for gray wolves in the western U.S. after Republican-led states made it much easier to kill the predators. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Wednesday that the region’s wolves face new potential perils, after a decades-long restoration was capped by their return to state management. Republican lawmakers in Montana and Idaho are intent on culling wolf packs blamed for periodic attacks on livestock and reducing deer and elk herds that hunters prize. Wildlife advocates had asked the Biden administration to intervene. Montana’s Republican governor says officials in Washington shouldn’t second guess the state’s wolf policies. Read more