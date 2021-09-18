News wrap: Top stories in Tyler
(TYLER, TX) What’s going on in Tyler? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Tyler area, click here.
Veteran East Texas correctional officer dies from COVID-19
The TDCJ has had 61 employees who have died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more
I knew this man there was no better person in the world he was a great person love husband ever one who knew him loved him he will be missed Rest in Heaven my brother FS
1 like
This was my bother not just in gray we saw the world the sam way he was a great man a great friend I was proud to have known him and called him my friend you will be missed my Brother Rest in Heaven
1 like
SBLive’s Top 10 defensive backs in 6A Texas high school football: North Shore’s Denver Harris tops list
Who’s the top defensive back in Texas high school football? Which defender can boast the best pass defense across the state, and which secondary star will haul in the most interceptions this year?. SBLive will search for answers to these questions and more by analyzing the top 10 players at... Read more
I ordered the pressure washer on August 12th and still haven't received it, this is a scam and I have reported it to the APPROPRIATE authority.
DUSTIN LEWIS WELLS
Services for Dustin Lewis Wells, 34 of Whitehouse, TX were held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Burks Walker Tippit with Tony Hays officiating. Dustin passed away on September 4, 2021 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler, TX. Dustin was born March 20, 1987 in Tyler, TX to Gordon Wells and Cindy Stinger. Read more
Elementary District Honors Choir
This short video explains what the Elementary District Honor Choir is and how interested students can apply. Read more