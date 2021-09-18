CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

News wrap: Top stories in Tyler

 6 days ago

(TYLER, TX) What’s going on in Tyler? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Tyler area, click here.

Texas / cbs19.tv

Veteran East Texas correctional officer dies from COVID-19

Veteran East Texas correctional officer dies from COVID-19

The TDCJ has had 61 employees who have died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

I knew this man there was no better person in the world he was a great person love husband ever one who knew him loved him he will be missed Rest in Heaven my brother FS

This was my bother not just in gray we saw the world the sam way he was a great man a great friend I was proud to have known him and called him my friend you will be missed my Brother Rest in Heaven

Texas / scorebooklive.com

SBLive’s Top 10 defensive backs in 6A Texas high school football: North Shore’s Denver Harris tops list

SBLive’s Top 10 defensive backs in 6A Texas high school football: North Shore’s Denver Harris tops list

Who’s the top defensive back in Texas high school football? Which defender can boast the best pass defense across the state, and which secondary star will haul in the most interceptions this year?. SBLive will search for answers to these questions and more by analyzing the top 10 players at... Read more

Whitehouse / madisonvillemeteor.com

DUSTIN LEWIS WELLS

DUSTIN LEWIS WELLS

Services for Dustin Lewis Wells, 34 of Whitehouse, TX were held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Burks Walker Tippit with Tony Hays officiating. Dustin passed away on September 4, 2021 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler, TX. Dustin was born March 20, 1987 in Tyler, TX to Gordon Wells and Cindy Stinger. Read more

Tyler / youtube.com

Elementary District Honors Choir

Elementary District Honors Choir

This short video explains what the Elementary District Honor Choir is and how interested students can apply. Read more

Tyler News Watch

Tyler News Watch

