Joliet news digest: Top stories today

Joliet Man Accused of Firing Gun at Police

A 22-year-old Joliet man was arrested on Wednesday night after allegedly shooting at a Joliet Police Officer. It was at 10:53pm, an officer was patrolling the area of First Avenue and Mississippi Avenue when they noticed an individual run from a vehicle in an alley between Mississippi Ave. and Iowa St. Police have told WJOL that after the officers observed this individual in the alley, the officer noticed multiple gunshots being fired at him while he was still in his squad car. Officers caught up to a fleeing individual who matched the suspect description given over the radio in the 100 block of Iowa Street. The suspect was identified as Kehwon Watts of Joliet. He was taken into custody without incident. A K-9 search led to the recovery of a .45 caliber handgun in the 100 block of Mississippi. A residence in the 0-50 block of Mississippi Avenue was struck by gunfire. No one was injured in the incident. Read more