Joliet news digest: Top stories today

Video of Collins Street and Williamson Avenue In Joliet For Mexican Independence Day
Mexican Independence Day in Joliet sees a slew of cars waving the Mexican flag. The impromptu parade was seen Thursday night. The official parade is Saturday at 1 p.m. and will begin at Collins Street and travel from Williamson to Cass. Read more
They come here and wave their flag but yet cant live in their own country. Makes sense right. Mexican independence , free America!!!
enough is enough.... cutting grass by day and causing mayhem at night for the next 30 days
Joliet Man Accused of Firing Gun at Police
A 22-year-old Joliet man was arrested on Wednesday night after allegedly shooting at a Joliet Police Officer. It was at 10:53pm, an officer was patrolling the area of First Avenue and Mississippi Avenue when they noticed an individual run from a vehicle in an alley between Mississippi Ave. and Iowa St. Police have told WJOL that after the officers observed this individual in the alley, the officer noticed multiple gunshots being fired at him while he was still in his squad car. Officers caught up to a fleeing individual who matched the suspect description given over the radio in the 100 block of Iowa Street. The suspect was identified as Kehwon Watts of Joliet. He was taken into custody without incident. A K-9 search led to the recovery of a .45 caliber handgun in the 100 block of Mississippi. A residence in the 0-50 block of Mississippi Avenue was struck by gunfire. No one was injured in the incident. Read more
are we just going to ignore the fact that might be the smartest human on earth?? I mean.....look at that noodle!!! lol
you can see his anger in his eyes , and than they complain about racist .
