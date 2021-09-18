CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Joliet news digest: Top stories today

Joliet Dispatch
Joliet Dispatch
 6 days ago

(JOLIET, IL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Joliet.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Joliet area, click here.

Joliet / wjol.com

Video of Collins Street and Williamson Avenue In Joliet For Mexican Independence Day

Video of Collins Street and Williamson Avenue In Joliet For Mexican Independence Day

Mexican Independence Day in Joliet sees a slew of cars waving the Mexican flag. The impromptu parade was seen Thursday night. The official parade is Saturday at 1 p.m. and will begin at Collins Street and travel from Williamson to Cass. Read more

Comments
avatar

They come here and wave their flag but yet cant live in their own country. Makes sense right. Mexican independence , free America!!!

5 likes 2 dislikes 2 replies

avatar

enough is enough.... cutting grass by day and causing mayhem at night for the next 30 days

2 likes 1 dislike 3 replies

Joliet / wjol.com

Joliet Man Accused of Firing Gun at Police

Joliet Man Accused of Firing Gun at Police

A 22-year-old Joliet man was arrested on Wednesday night after allegedly shooting at a Joliet Police Officer. It was at 10:53pm, an officer was patrolling the area of First Avenue and Mississippi Avenue when they noticed an individual run from a vehicle in an alley between Mississippi Ave. and Iowa St. Police have told WJOL that after the officers observed this individual in the alley, the officer noticed multiple gunshots being fired at him while he was still in his squad car. Officers caught up to a fleeing individual who matched the suspect description given over the radio in the 100 block of Iowa Street. The suspect was identified as Kehwon Watts of Joliet. He was taken into custody without incident. A K-9 search led to the recovery of a .45 caliber handgun in the 100 block of Mississippi. A residence in the 0-50 block of Mississippi Avenue was struck by gunfire. No one was injured in the incident. Read more

Comments
avatar

are we just going to ignore the fact that might be the smartest human on earth?? I mean.....look at that noodle!!! lol

1 like

avatar

you can see his anger in his eyes , and than they complain about racist .

Joliet / youtube.com

2016 Honda Pilot Joliet IL H26884A

2016 Honda Pilot Joliet IL H26884A

2016 Honda Pilot Elite http://www.darcyhyundai.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 815-207-8406 D'Arcy Hyundai 2521 W Jefferson Street Joliet IL 60435 Read more

Joliet / youtube.com

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Joliet IL H26923

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Joliet IL H26923

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL http://www.darcyhyundai.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 815-207-8406 D'Arcy Hyundai 2521 W Jefferson Street Joliet IL 60435 Read more

Comments / 0

 

Joliet, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Joliet, IL
#Il Rrb
Joliet Dispatch

Joliet Dispatch

Joliet, IL
With Joliet Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

