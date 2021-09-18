CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumming, GA

Cumming news digest: Top stories today

Cumming Dispatch
Cumming Dispatch
 6 days ago

(CUMMING, GA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Cumming.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Cumming area, click here.

Cumming / youtube.com

3135 Neal Court, Cumming, GA, 30041 Tour - $575,000

3135 Neal Court, Cumming, GA, 30041 Tour - $575,000

Represented by: Olga Logan For more information, call (770) 540-1796 or email olga@olgalogan.com Solid Source Realty,Inc. (770) 790-4222. Property Information: 3 Bedrooms - 3 Full Baths, 1 Half Bath Fabulous Golf Course view from this spacious Townhome on 10th green in Windermere community. Chef's Kitchen w/huge granite island, stainless steel appliances. Keeping room w/fireplace opens to bright sunroom and balcony overlooking golf course. Master bedroom w/sunroom and balcony on 10th green. Large dining/living room with bay window. Hardwoods throughout. Terrace level w/private bath; perfect for guest room/office or teenage suite. Plenty of storage! Elevator ready! Corner unit. 24 hr Fitness Center. Walk to golf, swim, tennis. Close to Ga400 and Lake Lanier. GATED. Read more

Cumming / forsythnews.com

7 local spots to get a tasty margarita

7 local spots to get a tasty margarita

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day with a margarita!. According to National Today, this fiesta-friendly holiday celebrates Mexico’s declaration of independence from Spain in 1810. These local spots have a variety of flavors. Check out our list below!. 7 Tequilas Cantina. Celebrate Mexico Independence Day at 7 Tequilas Cantina on Thursday, Sept.... Read more

Cumming / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 6040 Ivey Manor Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 6040 Ivey Manor Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://6040IveyManorDrive.C21.com 6040 Ivey Manor Drive Cumming, GA 30040 MLS 6944477 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1845 Sq. Ft. Rare ranch beauty recently renovated fresh paint, new carpets and much more! One floor living at its finest. The backyard offers a park like setting with paver patio, pergola, fenced - level lawn, adorable shed that matches the home, terraced garden area behind shed complete with several fruit trees (fig, apple and blueberry), fire pit all ready to enjoy Fall weather. Grand open floor plan with formal dining, fantastic great room with vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchen w/white cabinets, granite and SS appl., and breakfast area overlooking the gorgeous backyard. Contact Agent: Amanda Staines Results Read more

Cumming / youtube.com

2645 Benefield Road, Cumming, GA, 30041 Tour - $550,000

2645 Benefield Road, Cumming, GA, 30041 Tour - $550,000

Represented by: Meesha Rawal For more information, call (678) 517-6144 or email meesharawal@gmail.com SOLID SOURCE REALTY INC. (770) 790-4222. Property Information: 4 Bedrooms - 3 Full Baths, 1 Half Bath North/ NW Facing, Brick Front house on a partially finished basement in Blackstock Mill. Freshly painted 2nd level bedrooms. One of the Largest floor plans and one of the Largest lots in the neighborhood with breathtaking panoramic views from the deck. 2-storey foyer. Tiled floor on the main level. Hardwood floors on the 2nd level. No carpet at all in the house. Traditional floor plan with separate formal living and dining. 2 storey great room overlooks the kitchen. Kitchen has an island, double sink & microwave that vents out. Read more

Georgia Government
Cumming Dispatch

Cumming Dispatch

Cumming, GA
With Cumming Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

