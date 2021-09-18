Cumming news digest: Top stories today

2645 Benefield Road, Cumming, GA, 30041 Tour - $550,000

Represented by: Meesha Rawal For more information, call (678) 517-6144 or email meesharawal@gmail.com SOLID SOURCE REALTY INC. (770) 790-4222. Property Information: 4 Bedrooms - 3 Full Baths, 1 Half Bath North/ NW Facing, Brick Front house on a partially finished basement in Blackstock Mill. Freshly painted 2nd level bedrooms. One of the Largest floor plans and one of the Largest lots in the neighborhood with breathtaking panoramic views from the deck. 2-storey foyer. Tiled floor on the main level. Hardwood floors on the 2nd level. No carpet at all in the house. Traditional floor plan with separate formal living and dining. 2 storey great room overlooks the kitchen. Kitchen has an island, double sink & microwave that vents out. Read more