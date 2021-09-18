News wrap: Top stories in Odessa

(ODESSA, TX) The news in Odessa never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

The Monkees cancel Wagner Noël performance due to COVID-19 concerns ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The popular 60′s rock band The Monkees have canceled their performance at Wagner Noël due to their "level of comfort" regarding COVID-19. Initially, the Monkees had stated that guests would have to provide proof of vaccination or provide a negative COVID test. These stricter COVID regulations have become commonplace for artists and venues around the country.

Texas woman who lost son to drunk driver dies in rollover crash ODESSA, Texas — A Texas woman who campaigned against drunk driving after her son was killed nearly four years ago in a crash died Tuesday in a rollover crash, authorities said. Tera Crossland, 37, of Odessa, died after she lost control of her 2021 Dodge Challenger as she attempted to...

City of Odessa gives millions to local hospitals to fight COVID-19 ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa's hospitals are getting an injection of funds to continue their fight against COVID-19. Odessa's City Council voted unanimously in favor of giving money from the American Rescue Plan Act to Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center. MCH is receiving $3 million, while ORMC...

