Odessa, TX

News wrap: Top stories in Odessa

 6 days ago

(ODESSA, TX) The news in Odessa never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Odessa / cbs7.com

The Monkees cancel Wagner Noël performance due to COVID-19 concerns

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The popular 60′s rock band The Monkees have canceled their performance at Wagner Noël due to their “level of comfort” regarding COVID-19. Initially, the Monkees had stated that guests would have to provide proof of vaccination or provide a negative COVID test. These stricter COVID regulations have become commonplace for artists and venues around the country. Read more

Comments
avatar

Bye did not really have any plans to see them anyway it's not even the whole group.

avatar

They are dead aren't they? people who listened to their music are dead aren't they?

Texas / fox23.com

Texas woman who lost son to drunk driver dies in rollover crash

ODESSA, Texas — A Texas woman who campaigned against drunk driving after her son was killed nearly four years ago in a crash died Tuesday in a rollover crash, authorities said. Tera Crossland, 37, of Odessa, died after she lost control of her 2021 Dodge Challenger as she attempted to... Read more

Odessa / msn.com

City of Odessa gives millions to local hospitals to fight COVID-19

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa’s hospitals are getting an injection of funds to continue their fight against COVID-19. Odessa’s City Council voted unanimously in favor of giving money from the American Rescue Plan Act to Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center. MCH is receiving $3 million, while ORMC... Read more

Odessa / newswest9.com

Odessa hospitals to receive funds from City of Odessa via American Rescue Plan Act

The American Rescue Plan Act is intended to help families and communities recover from and continue to fight COVID-19. Read more

Odessa Voice

Odessa Voice

Odessa, TX
