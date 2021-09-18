News wrap: Headlines in Conroe

(CONROE, TX) What’s going on in Conroe? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.



Capsized Lake Conroe tour boat insurance questioned A Lake Conroe tour boat operator whose double-decker vessel capsized last month did not have proper insurance coverage, according to the attorney for the family of a passenger who died. After the Lake Conroe Queen tipped over Aug. 14 following a windstorm, Karl Katzenberger, 80, of Montgomery, died of reported... Read more

SBLive’s Top 10 defensive backs in 6A Texas high school football: North Shore’s Denver Harris tops list Who’s the top defensive back in Texas high school football? Which defender can boast the best pass defense across the state, and which secondary star will haul in the most interceptions this year?. SBLive will search for answers to these questions and more by analyzing the top 10 players at... Read more

Conroe Symphony performs with guest conductor Oct. 9 “Dancing to a Different Tune” is appropriate for the title of this season’s Conroe Symphony Orchestra concerts. After the pan-pan-pandemic that seems never to go away, everybody is ready for a different tune — and for a new dance, figuratively speaking. Nobody wants to change anything about the CSO except more chances to hear its melodious notes. Read more

