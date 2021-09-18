News wrap: Headlines in Conroe
(CONROE, TX) What’s going on in Conroe? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Capsized Lake Conroe tour boat insurance questioned
A Lake Conroe tour boat operator whose double-decker vessel capsized last month did not have proper insurance coverage, according to the attorney for the family of a passenger who died. After the Lake Conroe Queen tipped over Aug. 14 following a windstorm, Karl Katzenberger, 80, of Montgomery, died of reported... Read more
so sad when ur operating a boat and making money u should always have full blown insurance safety always on a boat period for anyone that steps on that boat dont care who u are
if the insurance had sold multiple policies over years and had known they where running tours and continued to sell policies that the new would not cover people in the envent of accidents the the insurance Co has commented fraud and should be held accountable.
SBLive’s Top 10 defensive backs in 6A Texas high school football: North Shore’s Denver Harris tops list
Who’s the top defensive back in Texas high school football? Which defender can boast the best pass defense across the state, and which secondary star will haul in the most interceptions this year?. SBLive will search for answers to these questions and more by analyzing the top 10 players at... Read more
Conroe Symphony performs with guest conductor Oct. 9
“Dancing to a Different Tune” is appropriate for the title of this season’s Conroe Symphony Orchestra concerts. After the pan-pan-pandemic that seems never to go away, everybody is ready for a different tune — and for a new dance, figuratively speaking. Nobody wants to change anything about the CSO except more chances to hear its melodious notes. Read more
Texas Rules of Evidence Rules 106 & 107
Woodlands Criminal Defense Attorney Brian Foley discusses Rules 106&107 Read more