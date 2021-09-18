Top Victorville news stories

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Victorville Today
 6 days ago

(VICTORVILLE, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Victorville.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Victorville area, click here.

Victorville / vvng.com

Man shot Wednesday night in old town Victorville, suspect arrested

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police arrested a 50-year-old suspect in connection to a Wednesday night shooting in old town Victorville. It happened at about 11:15 pm, on September 15, 2021, at the Shell/7 11 gas station located at the corner of D and Seventh Streets. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak said... Read more

Victorville / laweekly.com

Blaine Halvorson Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Crash on Interstate 15 [Victorville, CA]

27-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Collision near Stoddard Wells Road. Responding officers arrived to the scene around 12:33 p.m., after receiving reports of a collision in the area. The details leading up to the crash are unclear. However, Blaine Miller Halvorson was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. Due to the... Read more

California / rocketnews.com

A California father described his regret after his unvaccinated pregnant wife was ventilated and their unborn baby died

Esmeralda Ramos of Victorville, CA, caught COVID-19 in August about six months into her pregnancy. She had to be ventilated after being hospitalized and lost the baby on Sunday. Ramos, 43, was scared to be vaccinated, her husband said. He is calling on others to get the shots. See more... Read more

Victorville / vvng.com

Firefighters respond to a shed fire at Desert View Memorial Park in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters responded to a shed fire at Desert View Memorial Park Friday morning in Victorville. It happened at about 6:41 am, on September 17, 2021, in the 11500 block of Amargosa Road. Victorville City firefighters were dispatched to the call and reported a shed to the... Read more

Victorville Today

Victorville, CA
ABOUT

With Victorville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

