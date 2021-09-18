Top Victorville news stories

A California father described his regret after his unvaccinated pregnant wife was ventilated and their unborn baby died

Esmeralda Ramos of Victorville, CA, caught COVID-19 in August about six months into her pregnancy. She had to be ventilated after being hospitalized and lost the baby on Sunday. Ramos, 43, was scared to be vaccinated, her husband said. He is calling on others to get the shots. See more... Read more