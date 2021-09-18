Top stories trending in Santa Barbara

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Times
 6 days ago

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Santa Barbara.

San Marcos Stunned by Punt Snap Out of End Zone in 15-14 Loss to Nordhoff

The San Marcos High School football team took steps forward in the second half of its nonleague game Friday night against Nordhoff and was in a position to win it. But a snap backwards cost the Royals in the game’s final seconds, and they suffered a heartbreaking 15-14 loss before a stunned crowd at Warkentin Stadium. Read more

lol. channel league division III football teams are a joke. Swimming is Division 1. In Spring 1997 I finaled as a young 16 year old Junior and had all 18 year old Seniors as the other 7 lanes. That ended up being the fastest HS heat in the country that year. 1997.

Cottage Health Responds to Claims of Staffing Shortage

Responding to warnings that the state’s vaccination mandate for all health-care facilities — to take effect September 30 — will spark an exodus of skilled medical staff, Cottage Health issued a statement claiming that 90 percent of all employees have already been vaccinated and that 80 percent had voluntarily gotten vaccinated before the mandate had been announced. Read more

Wednesday Word 9.15.21

Pastor Kanesha Hudson, Family Ministry Pastor at Light and Life West in Long Beach, CA, is bringing us our Wednesday Word for today. Pastor Kanesha reflects on what it means to love one another, and reminds us that we do this because of Christ's love for us. She challenges us to think about five people who we can extend love to and pray for this week, and to invite the Lord into the places where we are having trouble showing love and grace. Be encouraged, Church, to go out and show the love of Jesus to those around you. Read more

A Day Trip up the Coast

Big thanks to Logitech for sponsoring this episode. Check out their Combo Touch iPad case here : https://logi.link/samuelelkins #Logitech #ComboTouch #Ad Snag A Print - https://geni.us/o9WA Gear That We Use EOS R5 (Main Camera) - https://geni.us/mi7sR5 Canon 28-70 F/2 - https://geni.us/ThhqP Canon C70 - https://geni.us/qBOUN Canon RF 15-35 F/2.8 - https://geni.us/Xyfxz Atomos Ninja V - https://geni.us/wWrT2b3 Portra 400 Film (Medium Format) - https://geni.us/TAim Portra 400 Film (35mm) - https://geni.us/L1ajfHl Courses / Learning Moment iPhone Photography Course - https://geni.us/t7JM Purchase My Editing Course Here - https://geni.us/EZAFagt Portrait Workshop Course - https://geni.us/MTLNcb Get a free trial of the best music for your videos http://share.mscbd.fm/samuelelkins Shot + Edited by Thomas Kovacik - https://www.thomaskovacik.com/ Read more

Politics
