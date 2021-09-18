Top stories trending in Santa Barbara
San Marcos Stunned by Punt Snap Out of End Zone in 15-14 Loss to Nordhoff
The San Marcos High School football team took steps forward in the second half of its nonleague game Friday night against Nordhoff and was in a position to win it. But a snap backwards cost the Royals in the game’s final seconds, and they suffered a heartbreaking 15-14 loss before a stunned crowd at Warkentin Stadium. Read more
Cottage Health Responds to Claims of Staffing Shortage
Responding to warnings that the state’s vaccination mandate for all health-care facilities — to take effect September 30 — will spark an exodus of skilled medical staff, Cottage Health issued a statement claiming that 90 percent of all employees have already been vaccinated and that 80 percent had voluntarily gotten vaccinated before the mandate had been announced. Read more
Wednesday Word 9.15.21
Pastor Kanesha Hudson, Family Ministry Pastor at Light and Life West in Long Beach, CA, is bringing us our Wednesday Word for today. Pastor Kanesha reflects on what it means to love one another, and reminds us that we do this because of Christ's love for us. She challenges us to think about five people who we can extend love to and pray for this week, and to invite the Lord into the places where we are having trouble showing love and grace. Be encouraged, Church, to go out and show the love of Jesus to those around you. Read more
A Day Trip up the Coast
