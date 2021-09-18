Top stories trending in Santa Barbara

Wednesday Word 9.15.21

Pastor Kanesha Hudson, Family Ministry Pastor at Light and Life West in Long Beach, CA, is bringing us our Wednesday Word for today. Pastor Kanesha reflects on what it means to love one another, and reminds us that we do this because of Christ's love for us. She challenges us to think about five people who we can extend love to and pray for this week, and to invite the Lord into the places where we are having trouble showing love and grace. Be encouraged, Church, to go out and show the love of Jesus to those around you. Read more