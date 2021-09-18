CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Maria, CA

Top Santa Maria news stories

Santa Maria Journal
Santa Maria Journal
 6 days ago

(SANTA MARIA, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Santa Maria.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Santa Maria area, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Santa Maria / ksby.com

Santa Maria high school district to replace “Columbus” ship logo

Santa Maria high school district to replace “Columbus” ship logo

The school district’s decision to do away with the Columbus ship means the logo will be removed from vehicles, letterheads, and signs in schools. Read more

Comments
avatar

They need to replace those street lights with swastikas on them in that neighborhood accross the high school already

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Santa Maria / ksby.com

Car thefts increase drastically across the Central Coast, CHP says

Car thefts increase drastically across the Central Coast, CHP says

According to the California Highway Patrol, vehicle theft is something they've been seeing a lot recently. Read more

Comments
avatar

Asian snitch gangs are the next thing we will see in California. it is a Chinese invasion. Newsom sold us out to the China state

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Paso Robles / pasoroblespress.com

Paso Robles High School FFA Kicks off 2021-22 School Year

Paso Robles High School FFA Kicks off 2021-22 School Year

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles High School (PRHS) Future Farmers of America (FFA) kicks off the 2021-22 school year by participating in the school’s Club Expo hosted by PRHS Crimson News, team retreat at Boomers in Santa Maria, and learning how to make boutonnières. To learn more about how... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Southern California / youtube.com

Governor Newsom Survives the Recall | SoCal Update

Governor Newsom Survives the Recall | SoCal Update

On the September 15 episode of “SoCal Update,” Gavin Newsom survives a historic recall election to continue as the Governor of California. KPCC’s Libby Denkmann joins us to explain what led to these results. Read more at LAist.com: “Live: Newsom Wins As Recall Fails, According To AP — California Election Results 2021” https://laist.com/news/politics/live-california-recall-election-results-2021 Want to learn more? Watch more SoCal Update at https://kcet.org/socal-update #SoCalUpdate #LosAngeles #news #election #GavinNewsom #recall #politics Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
City
Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria, CA
Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Santa Maria Journal

Santa Maria Journal

Santa Maria, CA
102
Followers
255
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Maria Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy