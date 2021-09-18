Top Santa Maria news stories
Santa Maria high school district to replace “Columbus” ship logo
The school district’s decision to do away with the Columbus ship means the logo will be removed from vehicles, letterheads, and signs in schools. Read more
Car thefts increase drastically across the Central Coast, CHP says
According to the California Highway Patrol, vehicle theft is something they've been seeing a lot recently. Read more
Paso Robles High School FFA Kicks off 2021-22 School Year
PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles High School (PRHS) Future Farmers of America (FFA) kicks off the 2021-22 school year by participating in the school’s Club Expo hosted by PRHS Crimson News, team retreat at Boomers in Santa Maria, and learning how to make boutonnières. To learn more about how... Read more
Governor Newsom Survives the Recall | SoCal Update
On the September 15 episode of “SoCal Update,” Gavin Newsom survives a historic recall election to continue as the Governor of California. KPCC’s Libby Denkmann joins us to explain what led to these results. Read more at LAist.com: “Live: Newsom Wins As Recall Fails, According To AP — California Election Results 2021” https://laist.com/news/politics/live-california-recall-election-results-2021 Want to learn more? Watch more SoCal Update at https://kcet.org/socal-update #SoCalUpdate #LosAngeles #news #election #GavinNewsom #recall #politics Read more