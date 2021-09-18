News wrap: Top stories in Saginaw

(SAGINAW, MI) The news in Saginaw never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Michigan State Board of Education VP calling for mask mandate in schools SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/17/2021) - The tense debate over masking in schools across Michigan is ramping up. Now, the Vice President of the State Board of Education is getting involved. Saginaw-native, Dr. Pamela Pugh is urging Governor Whitmer’s administration to implement a mask mandate for schools across the... Read more

Abducted Saginaw Township women found alive, suspect in police custody SAGINAW TWP, MI — Police have found two women allegedly abducted from Saginaw Township and arrested the man they say kidnapped them. Molly Sue Bluemlein, 38, and Britany Dubay, 28, were located about 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 outside Owosso. Both had suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Read more

Best Lunch in Vegas - Saginaw's Circa Downtown Fremont NOT Leaving Las Vegas Jason Rupp Richard Wilk Read more

