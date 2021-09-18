CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
News wrap: Top stories in Saginaw

Saginaw Dispatch
Saginaw Dispatch
 6 days ago

(SAGINAW, MI) The news in Saginaw never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Saginaw area, click here.

Michigan / abc12.com

Michigan State Board of Education VP calling for mask mandate in schools

Michigan State Board of Education VP calling for mask mandate in schools

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/17/2021) - The tense debate over masking in schools across Michigan is ramping up. Now, the Vice President of the State Board of Education is getting involved. Saginaw-native, Dr. Pamela Pugh is urging Governor Whitmer’s administration to implement a mask mandate for schools across the... Read more

Comments
avatar

Government overreach, leave it to the school districts. People are never going to learn that this thing doesnt care if you wear a mask or take a vax. If your immune system is compromised and this thing overwhelms it you're more than likely going to die. This is our new reality. All the mask mandates and force vaccinations are not going to change that.

3 likes 1 dislike

avatar

Let the children die? Follow the last Governor lead and allow for damage to the bodies of children? Wow.

2 likes

Saginaw / mlive.com

Abducted Saginaw Township women found alive, suspect in police custody

Abducted Saginaw Township women found alive, suspect in police custody

SAGINAW TWP, MI — Police have found two women allegedly abducted from Saginaw Township and arrested the man they say kidnapped them. Molly Sue Bluemlein, 38, and Britany Dubay, 28, were located about 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 outside Owosso. Both had suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Read more

Comments
avatar

It keeps saying Saginaw Township but they live over by Kulis Korner. Good they're home, all them kids over there need their mama.

3 likes

avatar

I'm glad she's safe but that just shows that can happen anywhere close to home everybody just be careful don't trust anybody until you figure out just exactly who or what they are

2 likes

Las Vegas / youtube.com

Best Lunch in Vegas - Saginaw's Circa Downtown Fremont NOT Leaving Las Vegas Jason Rupp Richard Wilk

Best Lunch in Vegas - Saginaw's Circa Downtown Fremont NOT Leaving Las Vegas Jason Rupp Richard Wilk

Read more

Michigan / mlive.com

Michigan reports 6,604 new coronavirus cases, 44 deaths in 2 days ending Wednesday, Sept. 15

Michigan reports 6,604 new coronavirus cases, 44 deaths in 2 days ending Wednesday, Sept. 15

There were 6,604 new, confirmed coronavirus cases, a three-day average of 3,302, and 44 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 15. Of the new deaths, 41 were identified in a review of death certificates, done three times a week, and the case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the Michigan Disease Surveillance System since the last web update on Monday, Sept. 13. Read more

Comments
avatar

Why don’t they stop setting these people up and stop tampering with people’s lives … start diognosing their real

1 reply

