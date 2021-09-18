CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Newark news digest: Top stories today

Newark Bulletin
Newark Bulletin
 6 days ago

(NEWARK, DE) The news in Newark never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Newark area, click here.

Newark / delawarebusinesstimes.com

Thorn Flats open as part of $30 million Newark renovation project

NEWARK – Newark Mayor, New Castle County Executive and many other officials and members from the business and local community on September 15 joined The Galman Group for a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the grand reopening of Thorn Flats, a luxury residential community that underwent millions of dollars in enhancements and renovations. Read more

Thorn Lane is NOT College Park row homes. It is the OLD Town Court apartments !!! Can't reporters get anything right ???

Newark / newarkpostonline.com

The week ahead: Oktoberfest, artist reception, historical walking tour

Oktoberfest: Sept. 17, 5 to 11 p.m.; Sept. 18, noon to 11 p.m.; Sept. 19, noon to 6 p.m., at Delaware Saengerbund, 49 Salem Church Road. The annual festival features German food, beer, music and rides. Admission is $10 per person. Parking and shuttle available at Christiana High School for $5. Read more

Newark / udel.edu

In Memoriam: R.R.M. 'Ruly' Carpenter III

R.R.M. “Ruly” Carpenter III, a long-time member of the University of Delaware Board of Trustees, friend of the University and generous benefactor, died Sept. 13. He was 81. “On behalf of the entire University of Delaware community, Eleni and I extend our deepest condolences to Ruly Carpenter’s family and his... Read more

Newark / capegazette.com

NRG: About 90 geese die following fuel spill

A fuel spill at NRG’s Indian River power plant last week resulted in the death of about 90 resident Canada geese near the site. “NRG regrets the impact this spill has had on a resident flock of Canadian geese,” said Dave Schrader, spokesman for NRG. “NRG is deeply appreciative of the Tri-State Bird Rescue and the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control for managing that portion of the response.” Read more

