Newark news digest: Top stories today

Thorn Flats open as part of $30 million Newark renovation project NEWARK – Newark Mayor, New Castle County Executive and many other officials and members from the business and local community on September 15 joined The Galman Group for a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the grand reopening of Thorn Flats, a luxury residential community that underwent millions of dollars in enhancements and renovations. Read more

The week ahead: Oktoberfest, artist reception, historical walking tour Oktoberfest: Sept. 17, 5 to 11 p.m.; Sept. 18, noon to 11 p.m.; Sept. 19, noon to 6 p.m., at Delaware Saengerbund, 49 Salem Church Road. The annual festival features German food, beer, music and rides. Admission is $10 per person. Parking and shuttle available at Christiana High School for $5. Read more

In Memoriam: R.R.M. 'Ruly' Carpenter III R.R.M. “Ruly” Carpenter III, a long-time member of the University of Delaware Board of Trustees, friend of the University and generous benefactor, died Sept. 13. He was 81. “On behalf of the entire University of Delaware community, Eleni and I extend our deepest condolences to Ruly Carpenter’s family and his... Read more

