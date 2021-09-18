CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

Trending news headlines in Columbia

Columbia Daily
Columbia Daily
 6 days ago

(COLUMBIA, MO) What’s going on in Columbia? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Columbia / abc17news.com

Two people shot in downtown Columbia early Saturday morning

Two people shot in downtown Columbia early Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department has confirmed two people were shot at 5th and Walnut St. in downtown Columbia on Saturday morning. ABC 17 News Crews on scene saw one person being taken off in a stretcher and at least 10 evidence markers on the ground. The shooting... Read more

Comments
avatar

The violence just keeps spreading to all cities with no stopping it in sight. Has anyone thought that mandatory 10 year sentences for firearm offences on top of the time given on additional charges?

1 reply

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Missouri / abc17news.com

Nonprofits putting plans together to resettle 1,200 Afghan evacuees in Missouri

Nonprofits putting plans together to resettle 1,200 Afghan evacuees in Missouri

Kelli Jones, spokeswoman for Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, said the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops will help those refugees settle here. The Ethiopian Community Development Council can settle up to 250 in Kansas City and the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants can resettle up to 200 in Kansas City and up to 350 in St. Louis. The post Nonprofits putting plans together to resettle 1,200 Afghan evacuees in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Boone County / newspressnow.com

SUV crashes into Boone County Fire Protection District headquarters

SUV crashes into Boone County Fire Protection District headquarters

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) At least one person was taken to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after an SUV crashed into the Boone County Fire Protection District headquarters. According to the Columbia Police Department, officers responded around 12:50 p.m. to the 2200 block of I-70 Dr. NW for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a building. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Boone County / newspressnow.com

Missing Boone County man’s family seeks answers 10 years later

Missing Boone County man’s family seeks answers 10 years later

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Wednesday marks 10 years since a Harrisburg man disappeared under suspicious circumstances. Authorities have not found Charlie D. Bell's body, and his family says they still don't have answers to what happened. Bell was last seen on his motorcycle riding to Columbia. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mo
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Columbia Daily

Columbia Daily

Columbia, MO
83
Followers
235
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbia Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy