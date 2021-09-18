Trending news headlines in Columbia

(COLUMBIA, MO) What’s going on in Columbia? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Two people shot in downtown Columbia early Saturday morning COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department has confirmed two people were shot at 5th and Walnut St. in downtown Columbia on Saturday morning. ABC 17 News Crews on scene saw one person being taken off in a stretcher and at least 10 evidence markers on the ground. The shooting...

Nonprofits putting plans together to resettle 1,200 Afghan evacuees in Missouri Kelli Jones, spokeswoman for Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, said the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops will help those refugees settle here. The Ethiopian Community Development Council can settle up to 250 in Kansas City and the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants can resettle up to 200 in Kansas City and up to 350 in St. Louis. The post Nonprofits putting plans together to resettle 1,200 Afghan evacuees in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

SUV crashes into Boone County Fire Protection District headquarters COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) At least one person was taken to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after an SUV crashed into the Boone County Fire Protection District headquarters. According to the Columbia Police Department, officers responded around 12:50 p.m. to the 2200 block of I-70 Dr. NW for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a building.

