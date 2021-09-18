Melbourne news digest: Top stories today

(MELBOURNE, FL) What’s going on in Melbourne? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

The Town Square, Steward Assisted Living in Viera closing its doors Yesterday, we announced our decision to close The Town Square, Steward Assisted Living in Viera on Oct. 31, 2021. This was a difficult decision, but despite our efforts, occupancy at the assisted living facility has remained low, and The Town Square remains significantly underutilized — a trend that began even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The occupancy at The Town Square, Steward Assisted Living in Viera has steadily declined and currently, less than 35 percent of the units are occupied. Read more

Melbourne Police to Host Second Annual Kids Fishing Camp at Ballard Park on Oct. 2 BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Police Department will be putting on its second annual Kids Fishing Camp Saturday, October 2. The camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ballard Park. Kids of the ages of 5 to 15 will get to enjoy some fun in the sun and fish with an officer. Read more

