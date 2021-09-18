Trending news headlines in Flint
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Flint vs. Detroit-style Coney dogs, this restaurant serves both
FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI — A Coney island restaurant in Genesee County has some staple items that could be considered the cornerstones of the food scene for the Flint area and other communities. Telly’s Coney Island, 3459 Miller Road, Flint Township, has of course coney dogs on its menu, but the... Read more
Former Genesee County judge who helped draft Flint’s charter dies at 81
FLINT, MI -- Thomas Donnellan, a former Genesee County District Court Judge and longtime Flint-area attorney, knew the U.S. Constitution through and through. But weeks before Donnellan’s death, his daughter, Patricia Donnellan, found her father in his Flint home once again rereading his pocket Constitution. “You have to understand, he’s... Read more
State invests more than $400,000 in electrification, mobility companies
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Paving the way for electrification and mobility in Michigan. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Wednesday that the state is investing more than $400,000 into five companies for their efforts to lift mobility barriers and help accelerate electric vehicle adoption in the state. ”I’m really excited about... Read more
Joseph J. Schmidt
MANISTIQUE – Joseph John Schmidt, 89, of Manistique, Mich., passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. He was born May 7, 1932, in Flint, Mich., the son of John Joseph and Helen Schmidt. He attended Flint schools and graduated from Flint. He proudly served his country in the United States Army in Korea. He married Penny Braun on Dec. 13, 1994, in Royal Oak, Mich. Read more
