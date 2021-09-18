CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Trending news headlines in Flint

 6 days ago

(FLINT, MI) Here are today’s top stories from the Flint area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Flint area, click here.

Michigan / mlive.com

Michigan's Best Local Eats: Flint vs. Detroit-style Coney dogs, this restaurant serves both

FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI — A Coney island restaurant in Genesee County has some staple items that could be considered the cornerstones of the food scene for the Flint area and other communities. Telly’s Coney Island, 3459 Miller Road, Flint Township, has of course coney dogs on its menu, but the... Read more

Flint / mlive.com

Former Genesee County judge who helped draft Flint's charter dies at 81

FLINT, MI -- Thomas Donnellan, a former Genesee County District Court Judge and longtime Flint-area attorney, knew the U.S. Constitution through and through. But weeks before Donnellan’s death, his daughter, Patricia Donnellan, found her father in his Flint home once again rereading his pocket Constitution. “You have to understand, he’s... Read more

Flint / abc12.com

State invests more than $400,000 in electrification, mobility companies

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Paving the way for electrification and mobility in Michigan. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Wednesday that the state is investing more than $400,000 into five companies for their efforts to lift mobility barriers and help accelerate electric vehicle adoption in the state. ”I’m really excited about... Read more

Manistique / pioneertribune.com

Joseph J. Schmidt

MANISTIQUE – Joseph John Schmidt, 89, of Manistique, Mich., passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. He was born May 7, 1932, in Flint, Mich., the son of John Joseph and Helen Schmidt. He attended Flint schools and graduated from Flint. He proudly served his country in the United States Army in Korea. He married Penny Braun on Dec. 13, 1994, in Royal Oak, Mich. Read more

Flint, MI
With Flint Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

