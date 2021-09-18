CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuma, AZ

What's up: News headlines in Yuma

Yuma Daily
Yuma Daily
 6 days ago

(YUMA, AZ) The news in Yuma never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Yuma area, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Yuma / kyma.com

Yuma woman jailed on $1.2 million bail

Yuma woman jailed on $1.2 million bail

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma woman sits behind bars on more than a million dollars bail facing a dozen felony charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and sexual abuse. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) confirms 18-year-old Aliza Vivianna Ramirez-Granillo is being held on a $1.2 million dollar... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Yuma / kgun9.com

Two sentenced in Walmart mask dispute

Two sentenced in Walmart mask dispute

A Yuma couple have been sentenced to time behind bars for a 2020 incident in which they fought with police after coughing on employees at a Walmart store who asked them to wear masks during early months of the pandemic. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Arizona / youtube.com

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich sues Biden administration for 'federal overreach'

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich sues Biden administration for 'federal overreach'

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich sues Biden administration for 'federal overreach' Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Yuma / kyma.com

First Alert Forecast: Getting back to normal?

First Alert Forecast: Getting back to normal?

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Temperatures will change little through Thursday under mostly clear skies, then gradually cool to near normal levels towards the end of the week. As a weak weather system moves through the region Friday, a chance of gusty winds and isolated light showers will exist though most areas will see no accumulation. Dry conditions with temperatures hovering near average should be common through the first half of next week. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma, AZ
Government
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Yuma Daily

Yuma Daily

Yuma, AZ
181
Followers
251
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yuma Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy