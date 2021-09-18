What's up: News headlines in Yuma

(YUMA, AZ) The news in Yuma never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

LOCAL PICK

Yuma woman jailed on $1.2 million bail YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma woman sits behind bars on more than a million dollars bail facing a dozen felony charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and sexual abuse. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) confirms 18-year-old Aliza Vivianna Ramirez-Granillo is being held on a $1.2 million dollar... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Two sentenced in Walmart mask dispute A Yuma couple have been sentenced to time behind bars for a 2020 incident in which they fought with police after coughing on employees at a Walmart store who asked them to wear masks during early months of the pandemic. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich sues Biden administration for 'federal overreach' Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich sues Biden administration for 'federal overreach' Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE