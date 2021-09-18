What's up: News headlines in Yuma
(YUMA, AZ) The news in Yuma never sleeps, and we've got you covered with daily updates.
here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.
Yuma woman jailed on $1.2 million bail
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma woman sits behind bars on more than a million dollars bail facing a dozen felony charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and sexual abuse. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) confirms 18-year-old Aliza Vivianna Ramirez-Granillo is being held on a $1.2 million dollar... Read more
Two sentenced in Walmart mask dispute
A Yuma couple have been sentenced to time behind bars for a 2020 incident in which they fought with police after coughing on employees at a Walmart store who asked them to wear masks during early months of the pandemic. Read more
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich sues Biden administration for 'federal overreach'
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich sues Biden administration for 'federal overreach' Read more
First Alert Forecast: Getting back to normal?
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Temperatures will change little through Thursday under mostly clear skies, then gradually cool to near normal levels towards the end of the week. As a weak weather system moves through the region Friday, a chance of gusty winds and isolated light showers will exist though most areas will see no accumulation. Dry conditions with temperatures hovering near average should be common through the first half of next week. Read more
