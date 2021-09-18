CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

What's up: News headlines in Springfield

 6 days ago

(SPRINGFIELD, IL) What’s going on in Springfield? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

For more stories like these, click here.

Illinois / wgntv.com

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The family of a Springfield woman who died from COVID-19 said she was infected and ultimately passed away due to those who chose not to get the vaccine. According to an online obituary from family members, Candace Cay Ayers, 66, died on Sept. 3. “She was vaccinated... Read more

Ok so lets think about this for a minute, she was vaccinated and got covid so who's to say she didn't get it from another vaccinated person 🤔

90 likes 1 dislike 4 replies

You need a serious and bracing reality check if you’ve been vaccinated and feel the need to blame unvaccinated for your demise. Perhaps look at your vaccine company. SMH

80 likes 2 dislikes 7 replies

Springfield / wandtv.com

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A Springfield man was arrested on Thursday after the Sangamon County DIRT team executed a search warrant. Officials say on Thursday, September 16, at 2:11 p.m., officers executed a search warrant on the residence of Alfred L. Jackson, 47, at 2132 S. 17th Street, Springfield. According to... Read more

Springfield / prairiestatewire.com

The number of employees on nonfarm payrolls for Dec. 2020 in the Springfield metropolitan statistical area was 100,900, a 3.1 percent decrease from the previous month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In Nov. 2020, Springfield reported 104,100 workers on nonfarm payrolls. Statistics were compiled from reports from... Read more

Paullina / belltimescourier.com

Janet June Negus, 77, of Springfield, Illinois, passed at 4:27 P.M. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Memorial Medical Center. Her memorial service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Sutherland United Methodist Church with David Orthmann ~ officiating. Burial will be at Waterman Cemetery... Read more

