What's up: News headlines in Visalia

Visalia business owner arraigned in $2.5 million workers’ compensation fraud scheme FRESNO, Calif. — Zachary Navo, 38, of Visalia, was arraigned yesterday on five felony counts of insurance fraud after a Department of Insurance investigation revealed he allegedly underreported wages by over $2.5 million in an attempt to fraudulently reduce workers’ compensation premium payments, resulting in a loss of over $135,000 to his insurance companies. Read more

Man arrested for punching Visalia Police officer in face, officials say VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after punching a Visalia Police officer in the face in an “unprovoked attack,” according to Visalia Police officials. On Wednesday night around 11:00 p.m., a Visalia Police officer observed a disturbance in the 100 block of W. Main Street. According to officials,... Read more

Home For Sale: 1440 N Alder Court, Visalia, CA 93292 | CENTURY 21 For more information visit http://1440NAlderCourt.C21.com 1440 N Alder Court Visalia, CA 93292 MLS 213378 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1450 Sq. Ft. This remodeled open floor plan shows like new with fresh interior and exterior paint, new flooring, granite counter tips, appliances, commodes, sinks, mirrors, ceiling fans, and blinds. Not to mention all new electrical and plumbing fixtures. The kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space along with a sitting bar. The living room boasts a brick fireplace and the master bedroom has his and hers closets. The large backyard offers a covered patio and an aluminum storage shed. The property is walking distance to schools, parks, and restaurants. Make an appointment to come and see for yourself this move-in-ready like new home. Contact Agent: Mike Liddi Jordan-Link & Company Read more

