CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visalia, CA

What's up: News headlines in Visalia

Visalia Updates
Visalia Updates
 6 days ago

(VISALIA, CA) The news in Visalia never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Visalia / crimevoice.com

Visalia business owner arraigned in $2.5 million workers’ compensation fraud scheme

Visalia business owner arraigned in $2.5 million workers’ compensation fraud scheme

FRESNO, Calif. — Zachary Navo, 38, of Visalia, was arraigned yesterday on five felony counts of insurance fraud after a Department of Insurance investigation revealed he allegedly underreported wages by over $2.5 million in an attempt to fraudulently reduce workers’ compensation premium payments, resulting in a loss of over $135,000 to his insurance companies. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Visalia / yourcentralvalley.com

Man arrested for punching Visalia Police officer in face, officials say

Man arrested for punching Visalia Police officer in face, officials say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after punching a Visalia Police officer in the face in an “unprovoked attack,” according to Visalia Police officials. On Wednesday night around 11:00 p.m., a Visalia Police officer observed a disturbance in the 100 block of W. Main Street. According to officials,... Read more

Comments
avatar

Poor Rhys. He’s schizophrenic. Went to high school together and he was always really nice up until the schizophrenia hit. =/

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Visalia / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 1440 N Alder Court, Visalia, CA 93292 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 1440 N Alder Court, Visalia, CA 93292 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://1440NAlderCourt.C21.com 1440 N Alder Court Visalia, CA 93292 MLS 213378 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1450 Sq. Ft. This remodeled open floor plan shows like new with fresh interior and exterior paint, new flooring, granite counter tips, appliances, commodes, sinks, mirrors, ceiling fans, and blinds. Not to mention all new electrical and plumbing fixtures. The kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space along with a sitting bar. The living room boasts a brick fireplace and the master bedroom has his and hers closets. The large backyard offers a covered patio and an aluminum storage shed. The property is walking distance to schools, parks, and restaurants. Make an appointment to come and see for yourself this move-in-ready like new home. Contact Agent: Mike Liddi Jordan-Link & Company Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Visalia / youtube.com

Pathway Visalia 9/15/21 - Exodus 25

Pathway Visalia 9/15/21 - Exodus 25

Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Visalia, CA
Local
California Government
Visalia, CA
Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Visalia Updates

Visalia Updates

Visalia, CA
352
Followers
252
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Visalia Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy