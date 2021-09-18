CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Beaumont news wrap: What’s trending

Beaumont News Watch
Beaumont News Watch
 6 days ago

(BEAUMONT, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Beaumont area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Beaumont area, click here.

Texas / fox7austin.com

BRIDGE CITY, Texas - A UPS driver was captured on video going above and beyond while dropping off packages in Texas amid Tropical Storm Nicholas dumping heavy rain on the region. The driver was seen on Sept. 14 placing packages in plastic bags outside of a home in Bridge City,... Read more

Isn’t this what they’ve always done - at least in my experience if there’s adverse weather they all use plastic bags including the post office - poor thing should be complimented for showing up though in a tropical depression

Beaumont / 12newsnow.com

Shelton was a longtime law enforcement officer who started his career as a corrections officer in the early 90s. Read more

Beaumont / peoplesworld.org

BEAUMONT, Texas (PAI)—In a scenario Texans and Steelworker-represented oil workers in the Lone Star State are familiar with, ExxonMobil’s months-long lockout of 650 USW members from its Beaumont refinery complex increases the risk of a bad accident, AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler warns. That’s because the firm is using a combination... Read more

Louisiana / youtube.com

Showers are likely with the warm and muggy weather expected Wednesday across Southeast Texas. Read more

With Beaumont News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

