Beaumont news wrap: What’s trending

(BEAUMONT, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Beaumont area.
UPS driver in Texas puts packages in plastic bags to protect from Nicholas' rain
BRIDGE CITY, Texas - A UPS driver was captured on video going above and beyond while dropping off packages in Texas amid Tropical Storm Nicholas dumping heavy rain on the region. The driver was seen on Sept. 14 placing packages in plastic bags outside of a home in Bridge City,... Read more
Isn’t this what they’ve always done - at least in my experience if there’s adverse weather they all use plastic bags including the post office - poor thing should be complimented for showing up though in a tropical depression
Beaumont ISD Police officer dies due to COVID-19 complications
Shelton was a longtime law enforcement officer who started his career as a corrections officer in the early 90s. Read more
AFL-CIO’s Shuler to ExxonMobil: Locking out refinery workers risks deadly accident
BEAUMONT, Texas (PAI)—In a scenario Texans and Steelworker-represented oil workers in the Lone Star State are familiar with, ExxonMobil’s months-long lockout of 650 USW members from its Beaumont refinery complex increases the risk of a bad accident, AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler warns. That’s because the firm is using a combination... Read more
Low rain chances throughout Wednesday as Nicholas moves into Louisiana
Showers are likely with the warm and muggy weather expected Wednesday across Southeast Texas. Read more