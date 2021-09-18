Trending local news in Springfield

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(SPRINGFIELD, MA) The news in Springfield never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Springfield / wwlp.com

Springfield Police investigating serious 2-car crash on Boston Road

Springfield Police investigating serious 2-car crash on Boston Road

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers of two vehicles escaped serious injury following an overnight crash on Boston Road in Springfield. A 22News crew in the area of 624 Boston Road saw two vehicles heavily damaged with debris all over the roadway. Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the crash... Read more

Comments
avatar

People drive and don’t watch were they are going and if you are not doing want they want they cut you off or tried too cause accident

1 like

Springfield / wwlp.com

Springfield police arrest Chicopee suspect in possession of firearm

Springfield police arrest Chicopee suspect in possession of firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was arrested during a traffic stop conducted by Springfield police Thursday. According to the Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the Firearms Investigation Unit had information that 19-year-old Eric White of Chicopee was in possession of a firearm and conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Windemere Street and Carew Street at around 5 p.m. Read more

Springfield / ilovebluesguitar.com

Taj Mahal & Corey Harris – ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World

Taj Mahal & Corey Harris – ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World

Born in Harlem, New York but raised in Springfield, Massachusetts. His father was a jazz pianist, composer, arranger hailing from Jamaica, while his mother was a teacher who sang gospel. She came from North Carolina. His grandfather married a woman from Saint Kitts. He studied agriculture at the University of... Read more

Springfield / scstudentmedia.com

Pride field hockey ready to swing into action on Stagg

Pride field hockey ready to swing into action on Stagg

The Springfield College field hockey team has been patiently waiting to get back to action, as many players on this year’s roster have yet to play a collegiate game or even have a fall season. The NEWMAC currently has Springfield ranked No. 3 in the conference, but the team has... Read more

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Springfield Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

