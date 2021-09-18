Trending local news in Ann Arbor

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(ANN ARBOR, MI) Here are today’s top stories from the Ann Arbor area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Ann Arbor area, click here.

Michigan / mlive.com

Vaccinations not required for Michigan Medicine nurses, Proud Boy stickers found on campus: Ann Arbor headlines Sept. 11-16

Vaccinations not required for Michigan Medicine nurses, Proud Boy stickers found on campus: Ann Arbor headlines Sept. 11-16

ANN ARBOR, MI – Due to their union contract, nurses at Michigan Medicine are not required to receive full COVID-19 vaccination. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. As part of the University of Michigan’s mandate, Michigan Medicine staff members are required to receive... Read more

Comments
avatar

will people have the right to say if that nurse is vaccinated, I don't want to care me , and prove vaccinations card

2 replies

avatar

I DON'T WANT ANY STAFF IN A HOSPITAL TOUCHING ME IF THEY ARE NOT VACCINATED

3 likes

Ann Arbor / fox47news.com

'Afghan Refugee Hunting Permits' found on U of M campus

'Afghan Refugee Hunting Permits' found on U of M campus

it was a disturbing sight at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor as students came across several Proud Boy stickers marked as Afghan Refugee Hunting Permits and it all started popping up since the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Read more

Comments
avatar

Dont you think people in this country are sick and tired of Bidens motto...ILLEGALS AND FOREIGNERS FIRST..AMERICANS LAST...

2 likes

avatar

don't you think older Americans are sick and tired of money going everywhere except to the senior citizens some of us would like to retire before we're 70 years old lower retirement age apparently the government can to give out extra money charity starts at home with your senior citizens

1 like

Northville / youtube.com

Arthur Murray Dance Studios in Northville & Ann Arbor bring confidence back to the masses

Arthur Murray Dance Studios in Northville & Ann Arbor bring confidence back to the masses

Tansey Degen joins us to discuss the difficulties of running a physical activity business during a pandemic, and the joys of dancing!

Michigan / bigten.org

Michigan Earns Women’s Golfer of the Week Honor

Michigan Earns Women’s Golfer of the Week Honor

Wolverine’s Schulz claims weekly award after earning co-medalist honors. Claimed co-medalist honors with a career best score of 210 (-3) at the Wolverine Invitational in Ann Arbor, Mich. Tied her career-best 18-hole score (68; -3) in the opening round and lowered her career-best 54-hole tournament score by two strokes (210) Read more

Comments / 0

 

