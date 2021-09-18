Top Mckinney news stories
(MCKINNEY, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Mckinney area.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
SBLive’s Top 10 defensive backs in 6A Texas high school football: North Shore’s Denver Harris tops list
Who’s the top defensive back in Texas high school football? Which defender can boast the best pass defense across the state, and which secondary star will haul in the most interceptions this year?. SBLive will search for answers to these questions and more by analyzing the top 10 players at... Read more
I ordered the pressure washer on August 12th and still haven't received it, this is a scam and I have reported it to the APPROPRIATE authority.
This McKinney farm has more than 6,000 pumpkins for sale starting this weekend
10-acre 5G Farms has just a few pumpkins to sell you, starting this weekend. Try, about 6,000 of them. The 10-acre McKinney farm, which also doubles as barbecue destination and source for organically grown pasture-raised poultry, eggs, pork and produce, is gearing up for its second year. The pumpkin patch... Read more
Home For Sale: 800 Griffin Street, Mckinney, TX 75069 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://800GriffinStreet.C21.com 800 Griffin Street Mckinney, TX 75069 MLS 14654688 Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 2541 Sq. Ft. In desirable downtown McKinney. This beautiful custom home has 4bd 2.1ba and is spacious! Large kitchen is ideal for cooking and entertaining with open floor plan into dining and living areas. Huge master suite with large walk-in closet and en suite master bath. His and her sinks and separate garden tub and shower. Large game room or second living area upstairs! Covered front porch. Large deck in backyard ideal for cookouts and gatherings. This home has beautiful curb appeal and is located within walking distance to Finch Park and Historic Downtown Square, filled with lots of shopping and restaurants. Come see your new forever home! Contact Agent: Josh Barnett Judge Fite Company Read more
Tundra madness at Pat Lobb's Toyota of McKinney | 2022 coming soon, 2021s gotta go!
Check out our new car specials here https://www.toyotaofmckinney.com/new-specials Check out our used car specials here https://www.toyotaofmckinney.com/inventory?type=used&special=1 Pat Lobb's Toyota of Mckinney located in Mckinney, Texas near Dallas, Frisco, Plano, Lewisville, The Colony, Prosper and surrounding areas in the North Texas region. Our address is 3350 S. Central Expressway near Highway 121 and Central Expressway HWY 75 Our direct number is 214-273-5414 Follow us on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaOfMcKinney/ Follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/toyotaofmckinney/ Read more