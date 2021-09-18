Top Mckinney news stories

Home For Sale: 800 Griffin Street, Mckinney, TX 75069 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://800GriffinStreet.C21.com 800 Griffin Street Mckinney, TX 75069 MLS 14654688 Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 2541 Sq. Ft. In desirable downtown McKinney. This beautiful custom home has 4bd 2.1ba and is spacious! Large kitchen is ideal for cooking and entertaining with open floor plan into dining and living areas. Huge master suite with large walk-in closet and en suite master bath. His and her sinks and separate garden tub and shower. Large game room or second living area upstairs! Covered front porch. Large deck in backyard ideal for cookouts and gatherings. This home has beautiful curb appeal and is located within walking distance to Finch Park and Historic Downtown Square, filled with lots of shopping and restaurants. Come see your new forever home! Contact Agent: Josh Barnett Judge Fite Company Read more