Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls news wrap: What’s trending

Sioux Falls Bulletin
 6 days ago

(SIOUX FALLS, SD) Here are today’s top stories from the Sioux Falls area.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

South Dakota / thedailybeast.com

What Child Porn Probe? South Dakota Indulges in Troubled Billionaire’s Golf Extravaganza

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—Some of the most successful and well-known senior golfers in the world teed off in Sioux Falls on Friday. They are competing in a tournament that bears the name of a billionaire caught up in a child pornography investigation, but the golfers and fans are more concerned with pars than porn. Read more

Comments
avatar

Interesting…. These people that said they don’t care and “everbody makes mistakes “ … gross! What is with the world today? The willingness to look the other way while people do disgusting things,or even praise them, because they have 💰💰💰

1 like

avatar

Probably tied to Pelosi, bidens and a host of others from this complex trafficking scheme, rumored to have heavy influence by CIA!

1 like 2 dislikes

Sioux Falls / kxrb.com

Sioux Falls Man Arrested in Attempted Carjacking at Gas Station

Here's a classic example of why you should never leave your car running while it's unattended. Police arrested 33-year-old William Leroy Fralick on Thursday (September 16) for his role in assaulting a gas station patron outside the Shop N’ Cart on North West Avenue. Dakota News Now reports Fralick attempted... Read more

Comments
avatar

Will he be back on the streets just like another dude with 7 charges and out in 4 months?

Sioux Falls / youtube.com

1817 S Blauvelt Ave, Sioux Falls, SD Presented by Jessica Scott.

Click to see more: https://1817SBlauvel.TheBestListing.com 1817 S Blauvelt Ave Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Contact Jessica Scott for more information. Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls 605-291-2454 LOCATION, STYLE & FEATURES! This sprawling ranch, located less than a mile from McKennan Park, has been completely updated and meticulously maintained. It has everything you expect...gourmet kitchen, large rooms, and windows everywhere BUT so much more: dog run, dream closet/dressing room, multiple patios and outdoor entertaining areas, wood burning stove in family room, master bedroom that has its own door to backyard jacuzzi, and 5 CAR GARAGE. The detached 3 car garage has been decked out as a showroom/sports bar with epoxy floors, entertainment system, custom cabinets, fridge, ac, and in-floor heat. This one is a must see to fully appreciate. Licensed In: SD Music by AShamaluevMusic Music Link: https://www.patreon.com/ashamaluevmusic Read more

Sioux Falls / sanfordhealth.org

Sanford Health recognized for promoting youth sports

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Sept. 15, 2021 — The Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (ODPHP) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is pleased to recognize Sanford Health as a National Youth Sports Strategy (NYSS) Champion. Sanford Health continuously engages young athletes in communities across the... Read more

Comments / 0

Government
City
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
