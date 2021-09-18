Sioux Falls news wrap: What’s trending

1817 S Blauvelt Ave, Sioux Falls, SD Presented by Jessica Scott.

1817 S Blauvelt Ave Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Contact Jessica Scott for more information. Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls 605-291-2454 LOCATION, STYLE & FEATURES! This sprawling ranch, located less than a mile from McKennan Park, has been completely updated and meticulously maintained. It has everything you expect...gourmet kitchen, large rooms, and windows everywhere BUT so much more: dog run, dream closet/dressing room, multiple patios and outdoor entertaining areas, wood burning stove in family room, master bedroom that has its own door to backyard jacuzzi, and 5 CAR GARAGE. The detached 3 car garage has been decked out as a showroom/sports bar with epoxy floors, entertainment system, custom cabinets, fridge, ac, and in-floor heat. This one is a must see to fully appreciate. Licensed In: SD