What's up: News headlines in Clarksville

Dog bitten by snake on Greenway, family wants to thank helpers | COMMENTARY

My dog, R'Senal, got bitten by a copperhead snake Sept. 6 around 4:30 p.m. at the Clarksville Greenway. There were a group of guys that helped my daughter out by picking up our dog and carrying him back to her car as she parked pretty far away! The guys took turns carrying my dog while my daughter ran all the way back to her car and drove it down the Greenway to meet the gentlemen. I am trying to find these awesome guys so I can thank them.