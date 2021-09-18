What's up: News headlines in Clarksville
(CLARKSVILLE, TN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Clarksville.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Dog bitten by snake on Greenway, family wants to thank helpers | COMMENTARY
My dog, R’Senal, got bitten by a copperhead snake Sept. 6 around 4:30 p.m. at the Clarksville Greenway. There were a group of guys that helped my daughter out by picking up our dog and carrying him back to her car as she parked pretty far away! The guys took turns carrying my dog while my daughter ran all the way back to her car and drove it down the Greenway to meet the gentlemen. I am trying to find these awesome guys so I can thank them. Read more
Finally read something good for the first time in a while. Glad the dog is okay.
3 likes
poor baby! I'm glad you noticed so you could take him to the vet. I hope he's ok.Snakes scare the you know what out of me.
1 like
Former Northeast High teacher arrested, charged with sex crimes against 17-year-old
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A former teacher at Northeast High School in Clarksville was arrested Thursday and charged with sex crimes against a minor. Liliana Martiza Alvarez, 46, was charged with sexual battery by an authority figure-forcible fondling, and sexual exploitation of a minor. Between Nov. 1, 2019 and... Read more
Stop accusing these women of crimes, That can only encourage and enhance young man educational opportunities and process. She should be given Best Educational Support Teacher of the Month.
2 likes
that young man about to be a millionaire he got the p...y and his family going to sue the school the county and the school board had a quickie and a boat load of money only in America go on take the money and run
914 Talon Hills Drive, Clarksville, Tennessee
Incredible home filmed by The Cultivated Co. Read more
TN – Clarksville Police request public’s help finding missing 15-year-old | ClarksvilleNow.com
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department has asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old. Frank Gilmore Jr. was last seen in the area of Cameo Court in Woodlawn around Aug. 30, according to a news release from CPD spokesperson Scott Beaubien. Read more