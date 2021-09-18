CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

What's up: News headlines in Clarksville

Clarksville Updates
Clarksville Updates
 6 days ago

(CLARKSVILLE, TN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Clarksville.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Clarksville / clarksvillenow.com

Dog bitten by snake on Greenway, family wants to thank helpers | COMMENTARY

Dog bitten by snake on Greenway, family wants to thank helpers | COMMENTARY

My dog, R’Senal, got bitten by a copperhead snake Sept. 6 around 4:30 p.m. at the Clarksville Greenway. There were a group of guys that helped my daughter out by picking up our dog and carrying him back to her car as she parked pretty far away! The guys took turns carrying my dog while my daughter ran all the way back to her car and drove it down the Greenway to meet the gentlemen. I am trying to find these awesome guys so I can thank them. Read more

Comments
avatar

Finally read something good for the first time in a while. Glad the dog is okay.

3 likes

avatar

poor baby! I'm glad you noticed so you could take him to the vet. I hope he's ok.Snakes scare the you know what out of me.

1 like

Clarksville / clarksvillenow.com

Former Northeast High teacher arrested, charged with sex crimes against 17-year-old

Former Northeast High teacher arrested, charged with sex crimes against 17-year-old

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A former teacher at Northeast High School in Clarksville was arrested Thursday and charged with sex crimes against a minor. Liliana Martiza Alvarez, 46, was charged with sexual battery by an authority figure-forcible fondling, and sexual exploitation of a minor. Between Nov. 1, 2019 and... Read more

Comments
avatar

Stop accusing these women of crimes, That can only encourage and enhance young man educational opportunities and process. She should be given Best Educational Support Teacher of the Month.

2 likes

avatar

that young man about to be a millionaire he got the p...y and his family going to sue the school the county and the school board had a quickie and a boat load of money only in America go on take the money and run

Clarksville / youtube.com

914 Talon Hills Drive, Clarksville, Tennessee

914 Talon Hills Drive, Clarksville, Tennessee

Incredible home filmed by The Cultivated Co. Read more

Clarksville / ihavevanished.com

TN – Clarksville Police request public’s help finding missing 15-year-old | ClarksvilleNow.com

TN – Clarksville Police request public’s help finding missing 15-year-old | ClarksvilleNow.com

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department has asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old. Frank Gilmore Jr. was last seen in the area of Cameo Court in Woodlawn around Aug. 30, according to a news release from CPD spokesperson Scott Beaubien. Read more

Comments / 0

 

