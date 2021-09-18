What's up: Top news in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, CO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Pueblo.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Dog, three humans rescued from Colorado lake
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado rescued a dog trapped in the tall reeds of a lake the morning after rescuing three people who unsuccessfully attempted to reach the canine. The Pueblo Fire Department said rescue crews were dispatched to Lake Minnequa on Wednesday evening to rescue three adults... Read more
it's not a lake. you should have seen it in the 60s of you want to call it a lake. Pueblo was so nice when the mob ran things.
ALERT: Runyon Lake victim identified
PUEBLO, Colo.– A body that was found at Runyon Lake on Saturday, Sept 11, has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner to be Mario Fransua, age 54, who was a resident of Pueblo, Colo. Fransua was reported as missing in late August to the Pueblo Police Department by his... Read more
Colorado is going on with criminal and all these drive by shooting that u people don't understand why should I have gun in your house after these kids kill the parents or there sister or brother
1 reply
This is the 3RD OR 4TH BODY OF SIMILAR TRAIT.!Why isn't this being looked into as Colorado possibly having a serial killer!? The people NEED TO KNOW!
2 likes
10 Essential Tips for Selling Your Home
When you want your home to be sold as soon as it is listed, you have to do some work beforehand. If you’re looking for easy ways to attract people looking to shop for homes in Pueblo, CO, you can use the below killer tips. They will help you use... Read more
Continued heat and dry time
WATCH - Attempted robbery of marijuana plants in Pueblo ends with shots fired. This happened at 2:00 AM near the intersection of St. Clair Ave and Solar Dr on Pueblo's East side. VOD Recordings. Brief Cool Down Friday. Updated: 4 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) VOD Recordings. Read more