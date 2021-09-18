What's up: Top news in Pueblo

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo News Flash
 6 days ago

(PUEBLO, CO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Pueblo.

Colorado / upi.com

Dog, three humans rescued from Colorado lake

Dog, three humans rescued from Colorado lake

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado rescued a dog trapped in the tall reeds of a lake the morning after rescuing three people who unsuccessfully attempted to reach the canine. The Pueblo Fire Department said rescue crews were dispatched to Lake Minnequa on Wednesday evening to rescue three adults...

avatar

it's not a lake. you should have seen it in the 60s of you want to call it a lake. Pueblo was so nice when the mob ran things.

Pueblo / fox21news.com

ALERT: Runyon Lake victim identified

ALERT: Runyon Lake victim identified

PUEBLO, Colo.– A body that was found at Runyon Lake on Saturday, Sept 11, has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner to be Mario Fransua, age 54, who was a resident of Pueblo, Colo. Fransua was reported as missing in late August to the Pueblo Police Department by his...

avatar

Colorado is going on with criminal and all these drive by shooting that u people don't understand why should I have gun in your house after these kids kill the parents or there sister or brother

1 reply

avatar

This is the 3RD OR 4TH BODY OF SIMILAR TRAIT.!Why isn't this being looked into as Colorado possibly having a serial killer!? The people NEED TO KNOW!

2 likes

Pueblo / dreamlandsdesign.com

10 Essential Tips for Selling Your Home

10 Essential Tips for Selling Your Home

When you want your home to be sold as soon as it is listed, you have to do some work beforehand. If you're looking for easy ways to attract people looking to shop for homes in Pueblo, CO, you can use the below killer tips. They will help you use...

Pueblo / kktv.com

Continued heat and dry time

Continued heat and dry time

WATCH - Attempted robbery of marijuana plants in Pueblo ends with shots fired. This happened at 2:00 AM near the intersection of St. Clair Ave and Solar Dr on Pueblo's East side. VOD Recordings. Brief Cool Down Friday. Updated: 4 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) VOD Recordings.

Politics
Pueblo, CO
ABOUT

With Pueblo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

