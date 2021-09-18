What's up: Top news in Fredericksburg
(FREDERICKSBURG, VA) Here are today's top stories from the Fredericksburg area.
Police: Two people seriously injured after shooting in Fredericksburg
Police have not released any suspect information or a possible motive for the shooting. Read more
Please stop the violence on your brothers and sisters. Life is too short for all, do not shorten it more. Love to the family in their loss.
Suspect arrested in double shooting in Fredericksburg
A man charged with shooting two people in a Fredericksburg apartment this week was apprehended early Friday following a high-speed car chase in Chesterfield County, police said. Jeffery Columbus Brown, 32, is charged in the city with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and multiple... Read more
Great job done by the Virginia state police for apprehending this individual. What kind of person would just walk into somebody’s apartment and just shoot two people because he feels like it. It’s individuals like this that are dangerous to society that need to be removed from our streets. If you can just pull the trigger on two innocent people, how many others as he pull the trigger on. Thank God he was stop by the police. Now you have given up your freedom and will be spending some time at the regional Jail house. Hopefully, you will think about what you’ve done. I know that’s wishful thinking but all those charges won’t go away.
Local Entertainment Roundup: Sept. 16 to Sept. 23
Virtual History Trivia, James Monroe Museum. Anne Darron, executive director of the Washington Heritage Museums, is the celebrity quizmaster. Questions on a wide range of historical topics. 7 p.m. Free; pre-registration required. Email Lindsey Crawford at lcrawfor@umw.edu to reserve your spot. Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania.... Read more
After 25 years, Sacred Dance Ensemble of Fredericksburg takes its reverence
After a quarter century of “making visible the invisible movements of the spirit,” as the poet e.e. cummings wrote, the women of the Sacred Dance Ensemble of Fredericksburg are bringing their ministry to a close. After taking their reverence—which in ballet is a closing ritual signifying respect—this past Sunday at... Read more