Top stories trending in Kalamazoo

Have You Seen This Kalamazoo Theft Suspect?
Help us find the person caught on camera stealing a $2,300 piece of equipment in broad daylight. (UPDATE) The stolen wood splitter and it's owner were reunited at 11 P.M. thanks to the good Samaritan who reached out with a tip on where it could be found. More details coming later this morning. Read more
how'd they get this picture? someone just knew the exact moment to snapshot the truck that stole it? not buying it. someone knew it was going on, or watched it happen.. the photo of the suspects truck was taken from someone's doorway.. who comes to the door just to take a picture of a front yard they see everyday?? whoever took this picture needs to be questioned.. and if the owner of the stolen item took it, why just stand there that guy clearly was going slow enough to be seen it caught off they were about to get a still photo of it js
2 replies
They should be somewhat easy to spot. there is a big rust area on driver's side in the rear. even if Bondo is put on it you will still see the difference.
Ex-Kalamazoo police chief resigns after 3 months in GRPD role
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- After less than three months on the job, controversial Grand Rapids police hire Karianne Thomas has resigned her position as chief of staff. Thomas came to the Grand Rapids Police Department in late June after she was fired as Kalamazoo’s public safety chief in 2020. In... Read more
City of Kalamazoo to close Ampersee homeless encampment
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Due to escalating violence, hygiene issues and other problems, the City of Kalamazoo announced Wednesday that it will be closing the Ampersee Avenue homeless encampment just before the end of September. Residents living at the encampment will have until Wednesday, September 29 at 5 p.m.... Read more
Suspect Arrested with Firearm Used in Recent Shootings in Kalamazoo and Portage
Kalamazoo, MI: OnSeptember 14th, 2021, investigators from the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team and the Crime Reduction Team conducted an operation in reference to a subject involved in recent shootings in the cites of Kalamazoo and Portage. During this operation, investigators conducted surveillance of the suspect and contacted him in the... Read more