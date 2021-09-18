Top stories trending in Kalamazoo

(KALAMAZOO, MI) The news in Kalamazoo never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Have You Seen This Kalamazoo Theft Suspect? Help us find the person caught on camera stealing a $2,300 piece of equipment in broad daylight. (UPDATE) The stolen wood splitter and it's owner were reunited at 11 P.M. thanks to the good Samaritan who reached out with a tip on where it could be found. More details coming later this morning. Read more

Ex-Kalamazoo police chief resigns after 3 months in GRPD role GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- After less than three months on the job, controversial Grand Rapids police hire Karianne Thomas has resigned her position as chief of staff. Thomas came to the Grand Rapids Police Department in late June after she was fired as Kalamazoo’s public safety chief in 2020. In... Read more

City of Kalamazoo to close Ampersee homeless encampment KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Due to escalating violence, hygiene issues and other problems, the City of Kalamazoo announced Wednesday that it will be closing the Ampersee Avenue homeless encampment just before the end of September. Residents living at the encampment will have until Wednesday, September 29 at 5 p.m.... Read more

