Columbus, GA

What's up: Leading stories in Columbus

Columbus Journal
 6 days ago

(COLUMBUS, GA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Columbus.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Columbus / wsbtv.com

GA. doctor says alarming evidence suggests COVID-19 can lead to stillbirth in pregnant women

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A young mother who lost her baby after getting COVID-19 while pregnant is urging all expectant moms to get the vaccine. Channel 2′s Lori Wilson talked to Kyndal Nipper, who said that she had a near-perfect pregnancy. The only thing she didn’t do was get vaccinated. Nipper,... Read more

Comments
avatar

For the first time ever they will be subjecting developing embryos to experimental, untested genetically modifying jabs with no long term studies to evaluate the affect to the embryo. I am sorry for her loss, but where is the proof the jab would have prevented it? There is none.

1 like 2 dislikes 1 reply

avatar

So sorry for their loss. I have a question though. Was baby Jack’s name sake going to be after her grandmother or her grandfather? The first part of the story it was her grandmother and at the end of the story it was her grandfather who had also passed away is Covid 19.

Muscogee County / wrbl.com

DA Mark Jones’ indictment: He’s accused of asking a police officer to lie so charge could be upgraded to murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) –Muscogee County District Attorney Mark Jones’ legal issues did not end with Wednesday’s mistrial in a criminal property damage case. Jones still faces serious charges of alleged misconduct while in office. Jones is accused of nine counts of alleged criminal misconduct during his first eight months in... Read more

Columbus / youtube.com

Columbus GA PAC Meeting 09 15 2021

Read more

Columbus / youtube.com

Live Stream for Grace Baptist Church, Columbus, GA

Welcome to the live stream for the services of Grace Baptist Church. For more information about our church please visit our website at gbccolumbus.org or our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Grace-Baptist-Church-Columbus-GA-139506759404125/?epa=SEARCH_BOX Read more

Comments / 0

Columbus Journal

ABOUT

With Columbus Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy