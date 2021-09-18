Schenectady news digest: Top stories today

Civitello's Italian Pastry Shop celebrates 100 years in business

SCHENECTADY (WRGB) — A sweet anniversary was celebrated on Thursday in Schenectady. Civitello’s Italian Pastry Shop on Jay Street is celebrating 100 years in business. They had a party with food, live music, and dancing. We spoke with Rose Angerami, who is half owner and baker at the shop, along with her sister Angela. Their grandfather started the bakery back in 1921 and when asked how they kept the bakery going for so long, Rose said, Read more