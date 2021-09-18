CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Schenectady news digest: Top stories today

Schenectady Daily
Schenectady Daily
 6 days ago

(SCHENECTADY, NY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Schenectady.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Schenectady area, click here.

Schenectady / cbs6albany.com

Civitello's Italian Pastry Shop celebrates 100 years in business

SCHENECTADY (WRGB) — A sweet anniversary was celebrated on Thursday in Schenectady. Civitello’s Italian Pastry Shop on Jay Street is celebrating 100 years in business. They had a party with food, live music, and dancing. We spoke with Rose Angerami, who is half owner and baker at the shop, along with her sister Angela. Their grandfather started the bakery back in 1921 and when asked how they kept the bakery going for so long, Rose said, Read more

Schenectady / news10.com

Police: 18-year-old shot in Schenectady on Albany St.

Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady Police said they are investigating a shooting in which an 18-year-old male was shot in Schenectady. On Thursday, September 16, at around 10:12 p.m. officers responded to the area of Albany St and Kelton Ave for several reports of shots fired. When arrived, officers located... Read more

Schenectady / timesunion.com

Churchill: Schenectady parents need choice, too

SCHENECTADY — I'll start with a warning for those who find stunted potential depressing: Your day could be thrown off course by the following statistics from the Schenectady City School District. Only 12 percent of fifth graders in the district tested as proficient in math, while a mere 20 percent... Read more

Schenectady / dailygazette.com

Next wave of LED streetlights being installed in Schenectady Smart City program

SCHENECTADY — The second half of Schenectady will be getting efficient streetlights and public WiFi connectivity this autumn. Phase Two of the Smart City project undertaken by the city and National Grid began last week and will officially kick off Thursday morning. Nearly 4,300 streetlights are being replaced through the... Read more

