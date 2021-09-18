What's up: Top news in Youngstown
YSU honors 'Latin@ moving the Valley forward' for Hispanic Heritage Month
Youngstown State University is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a variety of events from Thursday, Sept. 16. to Saturday, Nov. 6 with the theme of "¡Adelante! Celebrating the Latin@ Who Are Moving the Valley Forward." The celebration is courtesy of the Youngstown State University Hispanic Heritage Planning Committee with the... Read more
Mahoning Valley Community School plans to build new community learning center
The Mahoning Valley Community School in Youngstown serves at-risk and dropout students in several communities across Mahoning County. The school has been successful in turning around the lives of at-risk teenagers which in turn reduces youth violence. Now, the Mahoning Valley Community School will expand resources in their own brand-new... Read more
