Youngstown, OH

What's up: Top news in Youngstown

Youngstown News Watch
Youngstown News Watch
 6 days ago

(YOUNGSTOWN, OH) Here are today’s top stories from the Youngstown area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Youngstown area, click here.

Youngstown / wfmj.com

YSU honors 'Latin@ moving the Valley forward' for Hispanic Heritage Month

Youngstown State University is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a variety of events from Thursday, Sept. 16. to Saturday, Nov. 6 with the theme of "¡Adelante! Celebrating the Latin@ Who Are Moving the Valley Forward." The celebration is courtesy of the Youngstown State University Hispanic Heritage Planning Committee with the... Read more

Youngstown / youtube.com

Montgomery Vector Elevator - Macy’s at Southern Park Mall - Youngstown, OH

Dedicated to a certain Montgomery lover in California :) Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCen1-n_6Y8k49od37d9UrTQ/join Subscribe: http://bit.ly/2m1EHPs Connect with me! Instagram: http://bit.ly/2CKy3Z9 #Elevators #Lifts Read more

Youngstown / youtube.com

Wednesday of the Week of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross by Father Tony Massad

Mahoning County / wfmj.com

Mahoning Valley Community School plans to build new community learning center

The Mahoning Valley Community School in Youngstown serves at-risk and dropout students in several communities across Mahoning County. The school has been successful in turning around the lives of at-risk teenagers which in turn reduces youth violence. Now, the Mahoning Valley Community School will expand resources in their own brand-new... Read more

PUBLIC HEALTH
PUBLIC HEALTH
MARKETS
CONGRESS & COURTS
CONGRESS & COURTS
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Youngstown News Watch

Youngstown News Watch

Youngstown, OH
With Youngstown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

