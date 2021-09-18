What's up: News headlines in Topeka
'We refuse to go to school with a rapist': Topeka West High School students take to the streets in protest
More than 100 Topeka West High School students, chanting and carrying signs, took to the streets Friday to protest what they called authorities' failure to hold accountable a male student they claim raped a female Topeka West student this past summer. Late Friday morning, the students were still gathered outside... Read more
Yea the kid needs to go to a private school, that type of issue is only going to continue to be a huge problem until it’s addressed .
Why wasn't this kid in Hope Academy or a more structured environment? Was he not kicked out of WRHS? This is why criminals keep committing crimes. No repercussion. 🤔😪
Topeka West students organize protest outside school Friday morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students are protesting outside Topeka West High School Friday morning after they said a male student allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed girls at school. The group gathered in Circle Drive in front of the high school with signs in hand. Several students said a male student... Read more
Makes you wonder if this is an attempt at attention and copying off what’s happening at KU or if this really is true. So many false accusations take away from the real victims being believed.
It did really the truth and I was there at the protest, so if you really think its fake, its not
Vaccine clinic added to the Annual Family Fitness Fun Night at Hummer Sports Park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools, KDHE, and the Shawnee County Health Department are trying to get more shots in arms, while toning their arms, at the Annual Family Fitness Fun Night Wednesday night. Wednesday night was the 11th year of the Family Fitness Fun Night after cancelling last... Read more
The Business of Coffee
Blue Jazz Coffee Roasters has set a high bar for coffee in Topeka and beyond with complex, nuanced roasts, barista training, equipment servicing and coffee education. Blue Jazz supplies premium coffee to Topeka workplaces, coffee shops and restaurants, and also offers support and training to help retail partners consistently serve a quality cup of coffee that will fuel creativity, draw people together and bring customers back. Read more