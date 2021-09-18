Mission news wrap: What’s trending
(MISSION, TX) The news in Mission never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Records: Police found city dump truck driver passed out drunk behind the wheel
The Mission Police Department received a strange call last month: Someone driving a city dump truck appeared to be drunk. A police officer found the white Peterbilt dump truck in an alley near the intersection of Helen Avenue and Brock Street at 2 p.m. on Aug. 23. “I approached the... Read more
lol you don't think the city is hiring for the jobs please really. it must be the cousin of someone that runs the city. lol
3 likes
THAT SHOWS THAT THE DIRECTOR OR SUPERVISOR AREN’T PAYING ATTENTION ON EMPLOYEES 🙉. THERE THEIR FOR A PAY CHECK ONLY 🙈
2 likes
Activists protest in support of $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill
Valley activists protested outside Congressman Henry Cuellar's office in Mission. Activists say they want Cuellar and other Valley representatives to vote in favor of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that would give dreamers and farmworkers a path to citizenship. Some organizers and advocates from Friday's event will be heading to... Read more
go ask your country for support , bunch of leashes, or join the military earn your dream
International Vaccination Partnership with State of Nuevo Leon, MEX Launches at Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge
Today, Mayor of McAllen Javier Villalobos and McAllen City Manager Roel “Roy” Rodriguez, P.E.; Mayor of Mission Mayor Dr. Armando O’Caña; Hidalgo Mayor Sergio Coronado, together with Governor-Elect of Nuevo Leon, Samuel Garcia; and Juan Olaguibel, Superintendent of McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge & Anzalduas International Bridge announced a new initiative to vaccinate essential workers of the maquila industry from the State of Nuevo Leon, Mexico. 10,000 Moderna vaccines will be provided for workers who will be bussed to the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge. Read more
United in Mission | Garrett Raburn
What causes a person’s life mission to change from living for themselves to living for something bigger? In this message, we learn from Matthew 9 what it means to be “united in mission” with God. __ Follow for updates from @theporch: https://www.instagram.com/theporch/ Subscribe to our lifestyle podcast "Views from The Porch" on Spotify or Apple Podcasts: https://open.spotify.com/show/61zClee... https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast... __ At The Porch, everyone’s invited. That is, if you’re in your 20s or 30s. No matter where you’re at in your faith journey or what your story is, we believe that God has something for you. Come hang with us on Tuesday nights at 7 PM at Watermark Community Church or stream online via YouTube and Facebook. Not in the DFW area? Find a Porch Live location near you: https://www.theporch.live/all-locations More info at www.theporch.live. Email us with questions at info@theporch.live. __ In need of a new fit? Get your Porch merch at https://www.theporch.live/store. __ Join us for the biggest party of the year this Labor Day weekend! Tickets on sale soon for Awaken Conference at https://www.awaken.live. Read more