CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mission, TX

Mission news wrap: What’s trending

Mission Times
Mission Times
 6 days ago

(MISSION, TX) The news in Mission never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Mission / progresstimes.net

Records: Police found city dump truck driver passed out drunk behind the wheel

Records: Police found city dump truck driver passed out drunk behind the wheel

The Mission Police Department received a strange call last month: Someone driving a city dump truck appeared to be drunk. A police officer found the white Peterbilt dump truck in an alley near the intersection of Helen Avenue and Brock Street at 2 p.m. on Aug. 23. “I approached the... Read more

Comments
avatar

lol you don't think the city is hiring for the jobs please really. it must be the cousin of someone that runs the city. lol

3 likes

avatar

THAT SHOWS THAT THE DIRECTOR OR SUPERVISOR AREN’T PAYING ATTENTION ON EMPLOYEES 🙉. THERE THEIR FOR A PAY CHECK ONLY 🙈

2 likes

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Mission / krgv.com

Activists protest in support of $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

Activists protest in support of $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

Valley activists protested outside Congressman Henry Cuellar's office in Mission. Activists say they want Cuellar and other Valley representatives to vote in favor of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that would give dreamers and farmworkers a path to citizenship. Some organizers and advocates from Friday's event will be heading to... Read more

Comments
avatar

go ask your country for support , bunch of leashes, or join the military earn your dream

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Hidalgo / texasborderbusiness.com

International Vaccination Partnership with State of Nuevo Leon, MEX Launches at Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge

International Vaccination Partnership with State of Nuevo Leon, MEX Launches at Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge

Today, Mayor of McAllen Javier Villalobos and McAllen City Manager Roel “Roy” Rodriguez, P.E.; Mayor of Mission Mayor Dr. Armando O’Caña; Hidalgo Mayor Sergio Coronado, together with Governor-Elect of Nuevo Leon, Samuel Garcia; and Juan Olaguibel, Superintendent of McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge & Anzalduas International Bridge announced a new initiative to vaccinate essential workers of the maquila industry from the State of Nuevo Leon, Mexico. 10,000 Moderna vaccines will be provided for workers who will be bussed to the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Dallas / youtube.com

United in Mission | Garrett Raburn

United in Mission | Garrett Raburn

What causes a person’s life mission to change from living for themselves to living for something bigger? In this message, we learn from Matthew 9 what it means to be “united in mission” with God. __ Follow for updates from @theporch: https://www.instagram.com/theporch/​​​ Subscribe to our lifestyle podcast "Views from The Porch" on Spotify or Apple Podcasts: https://open.spotify.com/show/61zClee... https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast... __ At The Porch, everyone’s invited. That is, if you’re in your 20s or 30s. No matter where you’re at in your faith journey or what your story is, we believe that God has something for you. Come hang with us on Tuesday nights at 7 PM at Watermark Community Church or stream online via YouTube and Facebook. Not in the DFW area? Find a Porch Live location near you: https://www.theporch.live/all-locations​ More info at www.theporch.live. Email us with questions at info@theporch.live. __ In need of a new fit? Get your Porch merch at https://www.theporch.live/store​. __ Join us for the biggest party of the year this Labor Day weekend! Tickets on sale soon for Awaken Conference at https://www.awaken.live​. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Mission, TX
Government
City
Mission, TX
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Mission Times

Mission Times

Mission, TX
99
Followers
244
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mission Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy