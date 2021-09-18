What's up: News headlines in Roanoke
Girlfriend of woman killed in Roanoke shooting remembers ‘a precious, beautiful soul’
ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke has experienced 52 shootings since the start of 2021. The most recent one happened Wednesday morning at the Shell gas station on Melrose Avenue, which took the life of 21-year-old Lindsey Shook. 10 News spoke exclusively with Lindsey’s girlfriend about what took place... Read more
stop talking about it please. they not talking about the black lady anymore that got killed a month ago on 8th st. don't even hear about that anymore at all. But soon as one of their ppl get killed boy Roanoke has a problem now 😆 lol!!!
please take this post down OK. cause she did wrong like the person that killed her. just think if see would have killed him? would the city be going crazy then. talking about so sweet lady and all this but in a gun fight all see had to do is call the cops after the accident. both of them so she was as sweet as they saying.
Roanoke community mourns 12th homicide victim of 2021
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday, the Roanoke Police Department announced the identity of the victim in the Star City’s most recent homicide. A shooting at a gas station killed a woman and injured a man Wednesday morning. She has been identified as 21-year-old Lindsey Shook. Her death marks the 12th... Read more
This is real sad.. 21 years old why tho? Roanoke come on get it together.. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
SENDING LOVE THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS FOR THE SHOOK FAMILY ALONG WITH LINDSEY SHOOKS FRIENDS AS WELL. 🙏🏻✝️🙇🏻♀️
Jobs Plus will be located at Jamestown Place and Indian Rock Village.
Jobs Plus will be located at Jamestown Place and Indian Rock Village. Program Manager, Melissa Gish explains. Read more