Backpack/Climb 7 NEW HAMPSHIRE 4KS IN 2 DAYS!

outdoors.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMunroe's Family Restaurant Twin Mountains NH (see Meetup),. Registration is required for this activity. Backpack/Climb 7 New Hampshire 4Ks Planned to help people looking to complete the NH 4Ks. this is a very efficient way to climb 7 4ks :Galehead, South Twins, North Twin, W Bond, Mount Bond, Bond Cliff and Zealand.in two - under 12 mile days with very little extra climbing. . REGISTER NOW opens CT AMC MEETUP for you to RSVP for the Waitlist. ( First time create a Meetup profile with your picture + allow messaging) If accepted you are emailed + moved to "Going" Only Meetup has all the details and updates You must have hiked with me frequently in CT to be accepted. Will cancel by Wednesday 5 PM if heavy rain is forecasted AMC Rating: "Vigorous-Strenuous" for advanced hikers 12+ miles fast paced with few stops. You must stay with the group without holding us back. Take pictures for AMC photo contest. . Required Equipment: H2O/snacks, phone, printed map, headlamp, coat warm enough for overnight temps, dry base layer, rain gear, hiking poleS and this list: https://hikesafe.com/gear-list/essentials You should know what to bring backpacking Cost.

activities.outdoors.org

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Beware of Bears in Durham, New Hampshire

Officials in the town of Durham have shared two photos that will make you double-check there are no food sources for bears outside your home. The photos from Durham resident Cowan Stark were shared on Facebook this Sunday. Longmarsh Road, which is referred to in the post, runs from Route...
DURHAM, NH
outdoors.org

Fall Foliage Hike to the Scaur - AMC NH Chapter's 100th Anniversary!

Registration is required for this activity. Enjoy the beginning of the fall foliage season by hiking to the Scaur! This is a beginner-friendly hike featuring a classic White Mountain view without the usual amount of effort. The hike will be just over 4.5 miles with approximately 600 feet of elevation gain. A beautiful view of the valley waits for us at the top and on the way back we'll take a short excursion to see several large white pine trees. After the hike head home or join some of your fellow hikers in Town Square for lunch at the 22nd Annual Chili Challenge. There are a limited number of spaces available and registration is a two-step process. First, click "Register Now" on the website. Second, expect a phone call from one of the leaders who will tell you more about the trip and ask some questions to determine whether or not the hike is a good fit for you. You will not be a confirmed participant until after you have spoken with one of the leaders. This hike will follow the AMC COVID-19 guidelines in place at the time of the hike. Questions? Doesn't hesitate to reach out to Sarah. Calling after 6:00 PM is best; email any time.
WATERVILLE VALLEY, NH
WMUR.com

Apple picking season begins in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Apple picking season is officially underway in the Granite State. Orchards are looking forward to a busy year, much like they saw in 2020. This weekend is the kickoff for many orchards in New Hampshire. “Yesterday was nice and cool. People were thinking apple picking,” Farm manager...
AGRICULTURE
laconiadailysun.com

This Is the City Hit Hardest by Extreme Poverty in New Hampshire

There are an estimated 39.5 million Americans living below the poverty line, which, in the lower 48 states, is an annual income threshold of $12,880 for an individual and $26,500 for a family of four (Alaska and Hawaii have a slightly higher threshold). Living in poverty can have serious consequences and impacts nearly every aspect of life -- and those problems can be compounded for those who are facing poverty while also living in very poor neighborhoods.
SOCIETY
State
New Hampshire State
outdoors.org

Pack Monadnock Peak Hawk Migration (AMC NH 100 Anniversary Hike)

Registration is required for this activity. We will hike to the Pack Monadnock Raptor Observatory. It is staffed every day from Sept. 1 through Nov. 20. Peak hawk migration runs from mid-September through mid-October. We will provide some raptor identification keys for you to borrow at the top. Bring your binoculars if you have them. We will start the hike from the Cranberry Meadow Pond Parking lot on East Mountain Road in Peterborough ~ 1.0 mile off Rt. 101. (You will pass the smaller Raymond Trail parking lot first . ) There is limited parking so we will work to plan carpools. We will hike at a moderate pace along the Raymond Trail for 1.6 miles with an elevation gain of 1,050". Plan to bring a lunch and spend some time at the summit observatory. Plan to bring $4.00 cash (over 65 years free with ID) in the event fees are being collected at the summit. We will follow any COVID-19 requirements consistent with local/state guidelines. Approved Participants will receive additional detailed information (including meeting location and time) via email approximately 1 week before the hike date.
ANIMALS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Average Cost of a Home in New Hampshire

A surge in demand for homes in the United States, in addition to limited housing inventory, has created a sellers market unlike anything seen in recent memory. Homes are now selling faster than ever before — and also for more money than ever before. As of August 2021, a typical single-family home in the United […]
REAL ESTATE
laconiadailysun.com

This Is the Largest Industry in New Hampshire

Pick any two cities or towns in the United States, and each will be home to people who work in very similar fields. Certain occupations in areas like education, sanitation, law enforcement, health care, and retail are common across the country as they are practical necessities. Still, the occupational makeup...
ECONOMY
outdoors.org

Backpacking weekend to Thirteen Falls - Closed to New Registrations

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). THIS TRIP IS NOW FULL. Hope to catch you on the next one. Join us for an early fall backpacking trip in the Pemigewasset wilderness. Along the way, we'll climb two 4000 footers: Mount Galehead and Garfield, with an option to do a third: Owl's Head. Cost is $30 to cover the campsite. We will start at the Lincoln Woods trailhead and hike 8.1 miles with only 1200' ascent to AMC's Thirteen Falls campsite, which will be our base of operations for the next two days. Amenities include a bear box, composting toilet, dishwashing area, and swimming holes in the Franconia Brook before dinner. The next morning, we'll leave our tents in place and hike up the Twin Brook trail to Galehead Mountain followed by a visit to AMC's Galehead hut, where we can top off our water and maybe buy a T-shirt or a brownie. Then it's onward along the Garfield Ridge trail to Mount Garfield to take in the amazing views, then a backtrack to the Franconia Brook trail where we'll descend to our campsite, maybe take a post-hike swim, and have dinner. Total for day two will be 9.2 miles with total 3200' ascent, but without the full overnight pack weight. On day three we'll break camp and make a decision: Option A: backtrack the 8 miles we did on day one. Option B: take the counter-clockwise route around Owl's head via the Lincoln Brook Trail, go up the Owl's Head slide (a steep 1 mile up to the summit), back down to the Lincoln Brook Trail, then continue around Owl's Head until we reach the Franconia Brook Trail, then onward to the Lincoln Woods trailhead. Option B is a 13 mile day with 2600' total ascent, with several extra brook crossings, where hiking poles and sturdy sandals will be very helpful. The pace of this hike will be moderate. We will start and finish as a group. Backpacking and recent 4000 footer hiking experience required. Additional gear beyond day hiking gear is required, which could mean carrying up to 35+ pounds on your back. REI has a good list: https://www.rei.com/learn/expert-advice/backpacking-checklist.html. In addition, all participants must abide by COVID-19 precautions. We will follow AMC COVID-19 requirements, which are consistent with local state guidelines. To join this hike, click on "Register Now", and enter the required information. Once the request is received, a hike leader will be in touch regarding the next steps. Only hikers whose status is updated to "Confirmed" may participate in the hike.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Belknap Range Loop (Eastern side)

Registration is required for this activity. Join us on a 7 mile hike in the Belknap Range in Alton, NH. We will start at the Mt. Major trailhead and will hike a loop around several of the Belknap Range mountains returning to the Mt. Major trailhead. Included are: Mt. Major 1,786', South Straightback 1,890', Mt Anna 1,670', West Quarry 1,894', East Quarry 1,890' and North Straightback 1,886' with an elevation gain of 2,000'. From the summit of Major and Straightback, there will be amazing views of Lake Winnipesaukee. This trip is rated as moderate, hiking at a pace of 1.5-2 mph and will adjust as needed. Participants will be asked about their past hiking experience and must be in good physical condition. You must have recently hiked with similar distance (7 mi) and elevation gain (2,000'). We will follow AMC COVID-19 requirements, which are consistent with local/state guidelines.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Osceola & East Osceola

Registration is required for this activity. Join us in hiking two 4000 footers: East Osceola (4,156') and Mt Osceola (4,340'). Our route will ascend approximately 2,950' vertical feet via the Mt Osceola Trail. This 8.4 mile out-and-back hike is rigorous and involves rough footing, including a short scramble section known as The Chimney. Weather permitting, fine views exist particularly from Mt Osceola. This trip is particularly geared towards experienced hikers accustomed to the challenging terrain and conditions of the White Mountains. Our group will travel at a moderate pace (~1.5 to 2 mph). All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it during hiking. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

AMC Boston Mountaineering Fall Frolic Weekend 2021

Registration is required for this activity. This year, after a COVID driven hiatus, we return to the Mohonk Preserve for a weekend of climbing surrounded by the fall foliage. All climbers (AMC-members and non-members alike) are welcome to join for two days of climbing, camping, and a group dinner on Saturday night. This year's event will again be held at the beautiful Robibero Winery. Climbers should make their own partner and carpool plans. Registration and supporting spreadsheets for carpooling or matchmaking will be made available through the amcbostonclimbers.com website soon. We expect that all participants will comply with state and local COVID guidelines.
LIFESTYLE
uiowa.edu

Rock Climbing Day Trip

This rock climbing trip day trip is designed for beginners with little to no climbing experience who are looking for a chance to go rock climbing outside with an experienced guide. This day trip is limited to six participants and everyone must be 18 or older to participate. Group travel is not included in this trip, so participants will meet at a designated time and place at Pictured Rocks County Park near Monticello, Iowa. Pre-trip information will include details on what to wear, what to bring, and how to prepare for a successful day of climbing at one of Iowa’s best climbing areas! Climbing equipment and experienced leadership are included in this unique Iowa adventure.
MONTICELLO, IA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Converted Post and Beam Barn in New Hampshire

Prepare to be wowed by the natural oak and hemlock woodwork, original tin ceiling, and revamped stall doors in this converted home. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $799,999. Size: 3,024 square feet. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 1.5. A...
BOSTON, MA
outdoors.org

Hike from Mt. Tom Upper Pavilion to Eyrie House after Raptor Release

Mt. Tom Reservation Upper Pavilion/Playground area,. Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. From the pavilion/playground area will take the New England Trail north over Goat Peak and then on to the Eyrie House ruins. These ruins were the site of a historic mountain-top resort that opened in 1861 and burned down in 1901, never to be rebuilt. The total round-trip is about 3 miles with about 1,200 feet of total vertical ascent mixed with downhill intervals. There are several points with great views of the Oxbow and surrounding countryside. Please have proper footwear (sturdy closed-toed shoes). Bring water and snacks. Don't forget sun and tick protection. And bring hiking poles if you use them. We will gather near the pavilion. I will be wearing a bright red shirt and will have a sign that says "AMC Hike." Send me an email to get my cell phone number, and to give me your contact information for any potential updates.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

20s and 30s Weekend Local Hike Blue Hills Moderate

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful hike at the Blue Hills Reservation. Be prepared to hike about 4 hours. Bring a backpack with water, snacks, lunch. This hike and many others are open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member to join. Hope to see you there!
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

ACTIVITY RESERVATIONS

Join us on this Lodge to Hut hike to Madison Spring Hut during fall foliage season in the White Mountains. We'll begin with dinner and an introductory meeting at AMC's Joe Dodge Lodge. We prepare for our backcountry adventure by focusing on the appropriate gear needed for our trip as well as a review of our itinerary. The next morning, after a hearty breakfast we'll pack into an AMC van for transport to the Appalachia Trail head. AMC Guides will choose the route based on the weather condition that day. The views from Madison Spring Hut and its closest peaks are amazing. The hut sits above the treeline at the northern end of the Presidential Range and overlooks the sheer walls of Madison Gulf. AMC's first high mountain hut built in 1888, Madison Spring Hut has been newly rebuilt and greets hikers with wide, open views. Backcountry lodging and hearty meals are provided at the Madison Spring Hut. The next morning we'll hike back down to the valley and back to the Lodge. This trip involves difficult hiking on steep, rocky terrain. Weather can change quickly and become quite cold and windy above treeline. Participants should be good hiking shape, have proper hiking boots and clothing and be prepared for an alpine adventure!
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

20s/30s Snake Den State Park Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join the AMC 20s/30s (20-40 year olds) for a 7 mile hike through Snake Den State Park in Johnston. Only 20 minutes from Providence, this hike features deep woods, streams, swamps, large rock cliffs, a great treetop view and decent elevation for Rhode Island. Hikers must have hiked similar distances through hilly terrain recently, be able to maintain a moderate pace, wear hiking boots or running shoes with good tread, and bring 2 liters of water and snacks. No dogs and 18+
LIFESTYLE
New Hampshire Bulletin

What can New Hampshire learn from a little island with a lot of renewable energy?

This story was updated on Sept. 24, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. to clarify that small-scale water storage is not an efficient way to store energy.  About 10 miles off the coast of New Hampshire, there’s a little island that could be a snapshot of what our future on the mainland might look like when it […] The post What can New Hampshire learn from a little island with a lot of renewable energy? appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

