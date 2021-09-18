Backpack/Climb 7 NEW HAMPSHIRE 4KS IN 2 DAYS!

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). THIS TRIP IS NOW FULL. Hope to catch you on the next one. Join us for an early fall backpacking trip in the Pemigewasset wilderness. Along the way, we'll climb two 4000 footers: Mount Galehead and Garfield, with an option to do a third: Owl's Head. Cost is $30 to cover the campsite. We will start at the Lincoln Woods trailhead and hike 8.1 miles with only 1200' ascent to AMC's Thirteen Falls campsite, which will be our base of operations for the next two days. Amenities include a bear box, composting toilet, dishwashing area, and swimming holes in the Franconia Brook before dinner. The next morning, we'll leave our tents in place and hike up the Twin Brook trail to Galehead Mountain followed by a visit to AMC's Galehead hut, where we can top off our water and maybe buy a T-shirt or a brownie. Then it's onward along the Garfield Ridge trail to Mount Garfield to take in the amazing views, then a backtrack to the Franconia Brook trail where we'll descend to our campsite, maybe take a post-hike swim, and have dinner. Total for day two will be 9.2 miles with total 3200' ascent, but without the full overnight pack weight. On day three we'll break camp and make a decision: Option A: backtrack the 8 miles we did on day one. Option B: take the counter-clockwise route around Owl's head via the Lincoln Brook Trail, go up the Owl's Head slide (a steep 1 mile up to the summit), back down to the Lincoln Brook Trail, then continue around Owl's Head until we reach the Franconia Brook Trail, then onward to the Lincoln Woods trailhead. Option B is a 13 mile day with 2600' total ascent, with several extra brook crossings, where hiking poles and sturdy sandals will be very helpful. The pace of this hike will be moderate. We will start and finish as a group. Backpacking and recent 4000 footer hiking experience required. Additional gear beyond day hiking gear is required, which could mean carrying up to 35+ pounds on your back. REI has a good list: https://www.rei.com/learn/expert-advice/backpacking-checklist.html. In addition, all participants must abide by COVID-19 precautions. We will follow AMC COVID-19 requirements, which are consistent with local state guidelines. To join this hike, click on "Register Now", and enter the required information. Once the request is received, a hike leader will be in touch regarding the next steps. Only hikers whose status is updated to "Confirmed" may participate in the hike.

