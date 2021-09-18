What's up: News headlines in Worcester
(WORCESTER, MA) The news in Worcester never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Worcester area, click here.
‘We’re All Paying For The Decisions Of The Unvaccinated.’ Worcester Starts Mask Mandate On Monday
WORCESTER (CBS) – “We will have our signage back up, that we’ve had once before … you know, masks required,” said Domenic Mercurio, executive director of the big indoor Worcester Public Market. He found out about Worcester’s new mask mandate early Friday afternoon. “I sunk in my chair for a minute, and then I got right up and I said ‘OK, we’ve done it before.’” Now they’re doing it again, say city officials, who explained why in a news conference that took on an urgent tone. “We are in kind of an early crisis mode,” said the city’s medical... Read more
No the unvaccinated are paying the price for the stupidity of the fully vaccinated the fully vaccinated peoples spike proteins are so high from the vaccine and that’s what’s causing the variants so the fully vaccinated are spreading the virus this has absolutely nothing to do with the unvaccinated and as far as a mask mandates stand up Americans do not follow these rules it’s all about control nothing more do you realize the carbon dioxide you exhale is very bad for your health the mask traps that in plus the fact that the mask do not protect agains covid or the flu wake up people
24 likes 1 dislike
Why do vaccinated people care about the unvaccinated? You have the vaccine OBVIOUSLY protected. Stop blaming others and move on with your sorry life.
15 likes
Worcester issues city-wide mask mandate; goes into effect on Monday, Sept. 20
WORCESTER, Mass. - The City of Worcester issued a city-wide mask mandate on Friday morning. It will go into effect Monday, Sept. 20. The mask mandate is one of two emergency orders issued by the city's Medical Director, Dr. Michael Hirsh. The mandate requires masks and face coverings in all private, common spaces in all supermarkets restaurants, and other businesses. Read more
I will not be doing any business in Worcester until the mandate is lifted. End of story.
11 likes 1 dislike 4 replies
seeing refugees and illegals are exempt from vaccine mandates lets all watch all the increases of covid cases nation wide.
8 likes 1 dislike 1 reply
Broncos Win First Meet This Season
FRAMINGHAM – The Keefe Technical cross-country team won its first meet of the 2021 season. The team traveled out to Abby Kelley in Worcester, and raced them at their home course at Kendrick Field. The Broncos won 19-44, said head coach Jeff Beling. Freshman Aedan Weller was the fastest runner... Read more
2019 Ram 1500 Milford, Mendon, Worcester, Framingham MA, Providence, RI D11909L
Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat Used 2019 Ram 1500 available near me in Milford, Massachusetts at Imperial CDJR. Servicing the Mendon, Worcester, Framingham MA, Providence, RI area. http://www.imperialchryslerdodgejeep.com/all-inventory/index.htm?search=D11909L 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star - Stock#: D11909L - VIN#: 1C6SRFBT7KN831579 http://www.imperialchryslerdodgejeep.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at (508) 244-4865 Imperial CDJR 18 Uxbridge Rd Mendon MA 01756 Power Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Steering Wheels Radio Controls, Aluminum Wheels, Running Boads / Side Steps, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Big Horn IP Badge, Big Horn Level 1 Equipment Group, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Cluster 3.5 TFT Color Display, Foam Bottle Insert (Door Trim Panel), Glove Box Lamp, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Heated Fold Away Mirrors, Quick Order Package 25Z Big Horn/Lone Star, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4 Display, Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear Window Defroster, Single Disc Remote CD Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, 3 Rear Seat Head Restraints, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio, 4 Way Front Headrests, 48V Belt Starter Generator, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Cloth Bench Seat, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Seat Back Map Pockets, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Antenna Input, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Adjust 4-Way Front Passenger Seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Display, Rear 60/40 Folding Seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18 x 8, Wheels: 20 x 9 Aluminum Chrome Clad, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Big Horn IP Badge, Big Horn Level 1 Equipment Group, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Cluster 3.5 TFT Color Display, Foam Bottle Insert (Door Trim Panel), Glove Box Lamp, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Heated Fold Away Mirrors, Quick Order Package 25Z Big Horn/Lone Star, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4 Display, Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear Window Defroster, Single Disc Remote CD Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener. Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star 4D Extended Cab Big Horn/Lone Star 4WD 8-Speed AutomaticbrbrAwards:br * Motor Trend Automobiles of the year * 2019 KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2019 Cars * 2019 KBB.com Best Auto Tech Awards * 2019 KBB.com 10 Best Road Trip CarsbrbrClean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT Odometer is 18752 miles below market average!brbrMORE ABOUT US: Imperial Cars Purchase With Confidence: 1) Free Car Fax Vehicle History Report available for all our vehicles online. 2) Our vehicles are Imperial Certified and go through a rigorous 125-Point vehicle inspection. 3) Bottom line pricing. 4) 5-Day or 200 Mile Vehicle Exchange Program for your total confidence. If you are not happy with it bring it back within 5 days or 200 miles and we'll give you a credit of your full purchase price toward the purchase of another vehicle. (Excludes Renewed for You vehicles.)brbrPrice does not include tax, title, registration, documentation fee or other applicable fees, and includes our Imperial Trade Assistance Bonus of $1,000 for qualifying 2011 or ne Big Horn Level 1 Equipment Group,Quick Order Package 25Z Big Horn/Lone Star,6 Speakers,AM/FM radio,Radio data system,Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Display,Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4 Display,Single Disc Remote CD Player,SiriusXM Satellite Radio,Air Conditioning,Rear Window Defroster,Power 8-Way Driver Seat,Power steering,Power windows,Rear 60/40 Folding Seat,Rear Power Sliding Window,Remote keyless entry,Universal Garage Door Opener,Traction control,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,ABS brakes,Dual front impact airbags,Dual fron Read more