CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Olympia, WA

News wrap: Headlines in Olympia

Olympia Times
Olympia Times
 6 days ago

(OLYMPIA, WA) What’s going on in Olympia? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Olympia / kiro7.com

Olympia preparing for potential conflicts during Saturday protests

Olympia preparing for potential conflicts during Saturday protests

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two protests planned in Olympia for Saturday have police and city officials preparing for potential conflicts, possibly between members of the Proud Boys and counter-protesters. A rally believed to be associated with vaccine mandates is planned for noon at the Capital Campus. At 2 p.m., a demonstration... Read more

Comments
avatar

Note how much focus is placed on the Proud Boys and how those aligned with Antifa are just a side note. This state is going to get just what it’s asking for, anarchy and chaos. Just wish I could move today.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Puget Sound / mynorthwest.com

Collisions begin to pile up as wet weather arrives in Puget Sound region

Collisions begin to pile up as wet weather arrives in Puget Sound region

With wet weather moving into the Puget Sound region Friday, vehicle collisions are already beginning to pile up. At one point in Snohomish County this morning, there were four active collisions along I-5, including one incident in Lynnwood where a vehicle rear-ended a Washington State Department of Transportation incident response truck that was already in the process of responding to another crash. Read more

Comments
avatar

Just shows you how bad some people are at driving! Not even orange and white trucks with giant flashing bright signs are safe! You should be able to get an advanced license or something where you don’t have to pay insurance only people that suck at driving should have to pay and everyone should have to retake the drive test every 15 years. Also there should be a mandatory driving etiquette class..

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Olympia / youtube.com

September 4th, 2021 City of Olympia Public Comment

September 4th, 2021 City of Olympia Public Comment

September 4th, 2021 City of Olympia Public Comment Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Olympia / youtube.com

CSC Exclusive! All Of The CCTV Footage From The Transit Station Where Tiny Was Shot By AntiFa

CSC Exclusive! All Of The CCTV Footage From The Transit Station Where Tiny Was Shot By AntiFa

Help Me Keep The Website Going https://givesendgo.com/CSCWebsite Help Me Get Stronger And Clearer Live Streams! https://givesendgo.com/CSCLiveU Join Me On Rokfin! My New Home For Content! https://rokfin.com/TheCommonSenseConservative Prepare With Common Sense!! Check Out My Patriot Supply Affiliate Store And Get 25% Off Your Order!! http://www.preparewithcommonsense.com Make sure you stay up to date with what's going on and don’t miss a post by joining me on Telegram! https://t.me/thecsconservative​ Join Me On Patreon Support Me Financially So I Can Keep Doing This: https://www.patreon.com/TheCSConservative Like The Shirt?! Check It Out And Subscribe To The Website!! https://LibertyordeathAC.com​/shop Support Me By Donating At Any Of The Venues Below! Paypal: TheCSConservative​ Cash App $TheCSConservative​ Venmo thecsconservative Coinbase (Crypto) @TheCSConservative Buy Me A Cup Of Coffee! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/CSConservative If you are an advertiser or small business owner and would be interested in reaching millions of people globally? Send me an email at TheCSConservative@Gmail.com I Wrote A Book!! Check it out on Kindle And Amazon! Don't worry, it's short! Bringing back some REAL history to America! "The True And Detailed Racist History Of The Democrat Party" https://www.amazon.com/Detailed-Racist-History-Democrat-Party/dp/B08WK2JP1H Want To Send Me Something? Robert R Zerfing 1087 Lewis River Rd Box 322 Woodland, WA 98674 Thank you all for watching and supporting me!! Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olympia, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Olympia, WA
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Olympia Times

Olympia Times

Olympia, WA
148
Followers
255
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Olympia Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy