News wrap: Headlines in Olympia
(OLYMPIA, WA) What’s going on in Olympia? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Olympia preparing for potential conflicts during Saturday protests
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two protests planned in Olympia for Saturday have police and city officials preparing for potential conflicts, possibly between members of the Proud Boys and counter-protesters. A rally believed to be associated with vaccine mandates is planned for noon at the Capital Campus. At 2 p.m., a demonstration... Read more
Note how much focus is placed on the Proud Boys and how those aligned with Antifa are just a side note. This state is going to get just what it’s asking for, anarchy and chaos. Just wish I could move today.
Collisions begin to pile up as wet weather arrives in Puget Sound region
With wet weather moving into the Puget Sound region Friday, vehicle collisions are already beginning to pile up. At one point in Snohomish County this morning, there were four active collisions along I-5, including one incident in Lynnwood where a vehicle rear-ended a Washington State Department of Transportation incident response truck that was already in the process of responding to another crash. Read more
Just shows you how bad some people are at driving! Not even orange and white trucks with giant flashing bright signs are safe! You should be able to get an advanced license or something where you don’t have to pay insurance only people that suck at driving should have to pay and everyone should have to retake the drive test every 15 years. Also there should be a mandatory driving etiquette class..
September 4th, 2021 City of Olympia Public Comment
September 4th, 2021 City of Olympia Public Comment Read more
CSC Exclusive! All Of The CCTV Footage From The Transit Station Where Tiny Was Shot By AntiFa
Help Me Keep The Website Going https://givesendgo.com/CSCWebsite Help Me Get Stronger And Clearer Live Streams! https://givesendgo.com/CSCLiveU Join Me On Rokfin! My New Home For Content! https://rokfin.com/TheCommonSenseConservative Prepare With Common Sense!! Check Out My Patriot Supply Affiliate Store And Get 25% Off Your Order!! http://www.preparewithcommonsense.com Make sure you stay up to date with what's going on and don’t miss a post by joining me on Telegram! https://t.me/thecsconservative Join Me On Patreon Support Me Financially So I Can Keep Doing This: https://www.patreon.com/TheCSConservative Like The Shirt?! Check It Out And Subscribe To The Website!! https://LibertyordeathAC.com/shop Support Me By Donating At Any Of The Venues Below! Paypal: TheCSConservative Cash App $TheCSConservative Venmo thecsconservative Coinbase (Crypto) @TheCSConservative Buy Me A Cup Of Coffee! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/CSConservative If you are an advertiser or small business owner and would be interested in reaching millions of people globally? Send me an email at TheCSConservative@Gmail.com I Wrote A Book!! Check it out on Kindle And Amazon! Don't worry, it's short! Bringing back some REAL history to America! "The True And Detailed Racist History Of The Democrat Party" https://www.amazon.com/Detailed-Racist-History-Democrat-Party/dp/B08WK2JP1H Want To Send Me Something? Robert R Zerfing 1087 Lewis River Rd Box 322 Woodland, WA 98674 Thank you all for watching and supporting me!! Read more