New Haven, CT

What's up: News headlines in New Haven

New Haven Dispatch
 6 days ago

(NEW HAVEN, CT) The news in New Haven never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

For more stories like these, click here.

Las Vegas / 8newsnow.com

Police officer killed in early morning crash, 2nd officer charged with DUI

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A New Haven, Connecticut, police officer was killed in a car crash in Las Vegas on Friday morning, officials said, and the driver, his colleague, was taken to jail. The deceased officer, identified as Joshua Castellano, 35, is a 7-year veteran of the police department and... Read more

Comments
avatar

r i p sir it only proves you were human just like the rest of us

2 replies

avatar

is that why they ended the dui strike force? they were nabbing too many cops?

5 likes 1 dislike

New Haven / wfsb.com

VIDEO: New Haven officer charged in crash that resulted in fellow officer's death set to face a judge

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Elm City is once again in mourning after an officer was killed in… Read more

Comments
avatar

I hope these officers are OK. The driver has to live with this accident for the rest of his life. Very sad! 🙏🙏🙏for the officer and his family who passed.

New Haven / stl.news

New Haven: Keilah Boria Sentenced for Drug-Related Offenses

New Haven: Keilah Boria Sentenced for Drug-Related Offenses

New Haven Woman, Keilah Boria Sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug-Related Offenses. (STL.News) Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, today announced that KEILAH BORIA, 40, of New Haven, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford to nine months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for narcotics trafficking and money laundering offenses. Read more

Comments / 0

 

Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
