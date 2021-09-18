What's up: News headlines in New Haven

(NEW HAVEN, CT) The news in New Haven never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Police officer killed in early morning crash, 2nd officer charged with DUI LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A New Haven, Connecticut, police officer was killed in a car crash in Las Vegas on Friday morning, officials said, and the driver, his colleague, was taken to jail. The deceased officer, identified as Joshua Castellano, 35, is a 7-year veteran of the police department and... Read more

VIDEO: New Haven officer charged in crash that resulted in fellow officer's death set to face a judge NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Elm City is once again in mourning after an officer was killed in… Read more

New Haven: Keilah Boria Sentenced for Drug-Related Offenses New Haven Woman, Keilah Boria Sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug-Related Offenses. (STL.News) Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, today announced that KEILAH BORIA, 40, of New Haven, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford to nine months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for narcotics trafficking and money laundering offenses. Read more

