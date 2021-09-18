What's up: Top news in Jackson
Mississippi Governor in a war of words with President Biden
JACKSON, Miss. — The war of words between Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and President Joe Biden continued Thursday. Gov. Tate Reeves fired back at President Biden after the president said multiple republican governors were attacking him following the announcement of his six-point COVID-19 plan last week. One of those six... Read more
Reeves has lost his way in the State of Mississippi. He will never be re-elected to a second term of governor. His Trump way of thinking has put him in some deep water around the state. . . where he has refused a mask mandate for students returning to the classroom.
this trump supporter needs to just move to new York because he's just seeking attention to get people not to talk about the crazy remarks he's made about the children of Mississippi so he should just leave the state and on the way pick-up that senotor Smith woman in Washington and move there because she's not doing anything for Mississippi all she is doing is talking to her Nazis so both of them is just lost sad sad people with a little power because they are not working for the minorities of Mississippi and it's just sad their both are just embarrassing to our state
Mississippi now has country’s highest rate for COVID deaths
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has surpassed New Jersey as the state with the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., with roughly 1 of every 320 Mississippians having succumbed to the coronavirus. The state’s top health official said Thursday that the numbers of new virus cases are still... Read more
GQP have lost what little sense they had. Refuse to cooperate with the rest of society to end the pandemic. They prefer to die than get a couple of shots.
Reeves is to me the Worse person to have a voice during COVID. President Biden put him in his place yesterday, but he’s not listening to a Democrat President. His head is too far up 45s behind. Wonder if he will be at the Capitol tomorrow? Sad people in these offices without hearts, hand out for checks though. Wake up Mississippi, Take the Shot
Mississippi no longer requiring road test for driver licenses
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVO) – New drivers looking to get their license in Mississippi will no loner be required to take a road test. The road test has not been a part of getting a license in the state for over a year now, due to social distancing and COVID-19 concerns. Mississippi’s Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said that now, the test will not be coming back at all, concerning more experienced drivers, according to WLBT. Read more
Mississippi Science Fest returns to Jackson on Thursday
