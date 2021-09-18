What's up: Top news in Jackson

(JACKSON, MS) The news in Jackson never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Mississippi Governor in a war of words with President Biden JACKSON, Miss. — The war of words between Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and President Joe Biden continued Thursday. Gov. Tate Reeves fired back at President Biden after the president said multiple republican governors were attacking him following the announcement of his six-point COVID-19 plan last week. One of those six... Read more

Mississippi now has country’s highest rate for COVID deaths JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has surpassed New Jersey as the state with the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., with roughly 1 of every 320 Mississippians having succumbed to the coronavirus. The state’s top health official said Thursday that the numbers of new virus cases are still... Read more

Mississippi no longer requiring road test for driver licenses JACKSON, Miss. (WTVO) – New drivers looking to get their license in Mississippi will no loner be required to take a road test. The road test has not been a part of getting a license in the state for over a year now, due to social distancing and COVID-19 concerns. Mississippi’s Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said that now, the test will not be coming back at all, concerning more experienced drivers, according to WLBT. Read more

