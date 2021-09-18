What's up: Leading stories in York
(YORK, PA) The news in York never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the York area, click here.
1964 Central grad returns diploma in disgust
I just put my 1964 Central York High School diploma in the mail to the school board at 775 Marion Road. I no longer want to be associated with this school district in any way, shape or form. For the school board to ban a four-page list of videos, articles,... Read more
Sad for York to be on national news due to this. What are they afraid of? Burying our past does not change it
3 likes 1 dislike 1 reply
Rally and protest to defund the police. Rally and protest to ban books, then rally and protest because booked were banned. Rally and protest against wearing masks, and then rally and protest to require masks. Rally and protest against abortions, then rally and protest for abortion choice. When do these people work? Get a job, take care of your children and parents; and stop the protests, riots, and violence.
1 like
Judge dismisses charges against aunt for Facebook posts about abused nephew’s death
A York County judge has dismissed charges against a woman after she shared documents on her Facebook page about the killing of her 2-year-old nephew. The attorney for Sarah Mercado had argued the charges filed by York city police were unconstitutional. Preventing Mercado, also known by her maiden name Sarah... Read more
It looks like the little guy is quite comfortable with his caretaker. He looks sleepy but this picture is very serene.
Shouldn’t they listen when the own sister is saying she thinks her sister did it? Why aren’t they even looking into the mother possibly doing this?
Home For Sale: 2102 W. Philadelphia Street, York, PA 17404 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://2102WPhiladelphiaStreet.C21.com 2102 W. Philadelphia Street York, PA 17404 MLS PAYK2003976 Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in West York Schools.This updated home has been renovated over the last couple years.Includes siding, roof and 1 year old Furnace and A/C.Home has new paint and is move in ready.Schedule your showing quickly before it's gone. Contact Agent: Steven Beam Dale Realty Co. Read more