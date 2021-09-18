CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

What's up: Leading stories in York

 6 days ago

(YORK, PA) The news in York never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the York area, click here.

York / yorkdispatch.com

1964 Central grad returns diploma in disgust

I just put my 1964 Central York High School diploma in the mail to the school board at 775 Marion Road. I no longer want to be associated with this school district in any way, shape or form. For the school board to ban a four-page list of videos, articles,... Read more

Comments
avatar

Sad for York to be on national news due to this. What are they afraid of? Burying our past does not change it

3 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

avatar

Rally and protest to defund the police. Rally and protest to ban books, then rally and protest because booked were banned. Rally and protest against wearing masks, and then rally and protest to require masks. Rally and protest against abortions, then rally and protest for abortion choice. When do these people work? Get a job, take care of your children and parents; and stop the protests, riots, and violence.

1 like

York County / pennlive.com

Judge dismisses charges against aunt for Facebook posts about abused nephew’s death

A York County judge has dismissed charges against a woman after she shared documents on her Facebook page about the killing of her 2-year-old nephew. The attorney for Sarah Mercado had argued the charges filed by York city police were unconstitutional. Preventing Mercado, also known by her maiden name Sarah... Read more

Comments
avatar

It looks like the little guy is quite comfortable with his caretaker. He looks sleepy but this picture is very serene.

avatar

Shouldn’t they listen when the own sister is saying she thinks her sister did it? Why aren’t they even looking into the mother possibly doing this?

York / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 2102 W. Philadelphia Street, York, PA 17404 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://2102WPhiladelphiaStreet.C21.com 2102 W. Philadelphia Street York, PA 17404 MLS PAYK2003976 Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in West York Schools.This updated home has been renovated over the last couple years.Includes siding, roof and 1 year old Furnace and A/C.Home has new paint and is move in ready.Schedule your showing quickly before it's gone. Contact Agent: Steven Beam Dale Realty Co. Read more

York / youtube.com

ARPA Press Conference

Read more

Comments / 0

 

York News Alert

York, PA
With York News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

