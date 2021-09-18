What's up: Leading stories in Lingle

(LINGLE, WY) The news in Lingle never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Public Notice No. 7947 STATE OF WYOMING ) The Regular Meeting of the Lingle Town Council convened at 5:00 PM September 8, 2021 with Mayor Siglin leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Upon roll call, the following were present, constituting a quorum:. Mayor: George Siglin. Council Members: Steve Edwardson, Joe Welte, Brandie Cook, A.J. Lambert. Read more

Gracie’s promise Around 70 bikers arrived at the Corner Bar in Lingle Saturday morning to collect their first poker card for the Gracie’s Promise poker run. The proceeds earned by the run benefit Gracie’s Promise. Gracie’s Promise is a Non-Profit Organization (501(c)3) designed to provide financial assistance to families with children afflicted with catastrophic medical circumstances, either serious illness or injury, to help defray incidental expenses not customarily covered by health insurance plans. Read more

Lingle Fire and EMS The Lingle Volunteer Fire Department lined up two fire trucks and an ambulance with the symbolic, “fallen firefighter” display on the corner of Highways 26 and 85 in Lingle Sept. 11 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on The World Trade Center. Read more

