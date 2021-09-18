What's up: Leading stories in Lingle

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lingle Journal
 6 days ago

(LINGLE, WY) The news in Lingle never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Lingle area, click here.

Wyoming / torringtontelegram.com

Public Notice No. 7947

STATE OF WYOMING ) The Regular Meeting of the Lingle Town Council convened at 5:00 PM September 8, 2021 with Mayor Siglin leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Upon roll call, the following were present, constituting a quorum:. Mayor: George Siglin. Council Members: Steve Edwardson, Joe Welte, Brandie Cook, A.J. Lambert. Read more

Lingle / lingleguide.com

Gracie’s promise

Around 70 bikers arrived at the Corner Bar in Lingle Saturday morning to collect their first poker card for the Gracie’s Promise poker run. The proceeds earned by the run benefit Gracie’s Promise. Gracie’s Promise is a Non-Profit Organization (501(c)3) designed to provide financial assistance to families with children afflicted with catastrophic medical circumstances, either serious illness or injury, to help defray incidental expenses not customarily covered by health insurance plans. Read more

Lingle / lingleguide.com

Lingle Fire and EMS

The Lingle Volunteer Fire Department lined up two fire trucks and an ambulance with the symbolic, “fallen firefighter” display on the corner of Highways 26 and 85 in Lingle Sept. 11 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on The World Trade Center. Read more

Lingle / lingleguide.com

Cyclones top Lingle, 26-6

LINGLE – Both the Southeast Cyclones and the Lingle-Fort Laramie Doggers came into Friday night’s matchup in very different situations. The Cyclones were handed a 40-7 loss to the Shoshoni Wranglers, while the Doggers were playing in their first game of the season after a forfeit loss to Wind River a week before. Read more

