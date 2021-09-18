CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Collins, CO

News wrap: Headlines in Fort Collins

Fort Collins Journal
Fort Collins Journal
 6 days ago

(FORT COLLINS, CO) The news in Fort Collins never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Colorado / kool1079.com

Colorado Man Arrested After Attempting to Lure a Child Online

Colorado Man Arrested After Attempting to Lure a Child Online

A 47-year-old Fort Collins, Colorado man has been arrested after attempting to initiate sexual contact with a child he met over the internet. According to Fort Collins Police, the suspect, identified as Christopher Patterson, first began engaging with a Facebook account that appeared to belong to a 13-year-old girl back in April of 2021. During their conversations that took place via Facebook Messenger, Patterson discussed meeting up for sex and drug use, and also shared sexually explicit photos. Read more

Comments
avatar

.22 behind the ear will cure this behavior problem, he'll never do it again. A true mouth breather.

2 likes

avatar

WOW, CHILDREN EY? WHERE YOUR GOING IM SURE BUBBA WILL BE GLAD TO BE YOUR BABY, WHILE YOU’LL BE HIS BITCH…….JEJEJE (NO GREASE EITHER, DRY-SLIDE ONLY!)

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Fort Collins / kgab.com

Fort Collins Man Is Larimer County’s Most Wanted Fugitive

Fort Collins Man Is Larimer County’s Most Wanted Fugitive

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 33-year old Fort Collins man on failure to appear on felony domestic violence and second-degree strangulation/assault charges. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, Weston Paul Halsey is 5'11 and weighs about 195 pounds... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Fort Collins / youtube.com

For Sale! 1024 Wakerobin Lane, Fort Collins

For Sale! 1024 Wakerobin Lane, Fort Collins

Welcome to this recently updated, affordable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home conveniently located just steps away from Front Range Community College in SW Fort Collins. The main level boasts a wood burning fireplace, new carpet, and was recently repainted. In the lower level, find two garden level bedrooms, a 3/4 bath and laundry space. Upstairs, the primary bedroom is spacious and bright, with abundant closet space and a private vanity that opens to a full bathroom with custom tile. The kitchen has newer, stainless appliances, attractive counters and cabinets and durable flooring. Opening to the backyard, enjoy the freshly painted deck, and fully fenced, shady yard with new mulch. So much to love about this home! Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Fort Collins / colostate.edu

A Day in the Life of Adrian Macdonald: Department of Statistics by day, Leadville 100 winner by night

A Day in the Life of Adrian Macdonald: Department of Statistics by day, Leadville 100 winner by night

Adrian Macdonald recently won the prestigious Leadville 100 ultramarathon race in August in his first attempt at the 100-mile distance. Photo by John Larracas. Meet Adrian Macdonald, chair of the Classified Personnel Council (CPC). As the FY22 CPC Chair, Macdonald serves as a council spokesperson, leads the council’s monthly meetings and meets with Colorado State University and state leaders to advocate for improved work experiences for State Classified employees. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Collins, CO
Government
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Fort Collins Journal

Fort Collins Journal

Fort Collins, CO
88
Followers
260
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Collins Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy