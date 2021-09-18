News wrap: Headlines in Fort Collins
(FORT COLLINS, CO) The news in Fort Collins never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Colorado Man Arrested After Attempting to Lure a Child Online
A 47-year-old Fort Collins, Colorado man has been arrested after attempting to initiate sexual contact with a child he met over the internet. According to Fort Collins Police, the suspect, identified as Christopher Patterson, first began engaging with a Facebook account that appeared to belong to a 13-year-old girl back in April of 2021. During their conversations that took place via Facebook Messenger, Patterson discussed meeting up for sex and drug use, and also shared sexually explicit photos. Read more
.22 behind the ear will cure this behavior problem, he'll never do it again. A true mouth breather.
2 likes
WOW, CHILDREN EY? WHERE YOUR GOING IM SURE BUBBA WILL BE GLAD TO BE YOUR BABY, WHILE YOU’LL BE HIS BITCH…….JEJEJE (NO GREASE EITHER, DRY-SLIDE ONLY!)
Fort Collins Man Is Larimer County’s Most Wanted Fugitive
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 33-year old Fort Collins man on failure to appear on felony domestic violence and second-degree strangulation/assault charges. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, Weston Paul Halsey is 5'11 and weighs about 195 pounds... Read more
For Sale! 1024 Wakerobin Lane, Fort Collins
Welcome to this recently updated, affordable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home conveniently located just steps away from Front Range Community College in SW Fort Collins. The main level boasts a wood burning fireplace, new carpet, and was recently repainted. In the lower level, find two garden level bedrooms, a 3/4 bath and laundry space. Upstairs, the primary bedroom is spacious and bright, with abundant closet space and a private vanity that opens to a full bathroom with custom tile. The kitchen has newer, stainless appliances, attractive counters and cabinets and durable flooring. Opening to the backyard, enjoy the freshly painted deck, and fully fenced, shady yard with new mulch. So much to love about this home! Read more
A Day in the Life of Adrian Macdonald: Department of Statistics by day, Leadville 100 winner by night
Adrian Macdonald recently won the prestigious Leadville 100 ultramarathon race in August in his first attempt at the 100-mile distance. Photo by John Larracas. Meet Adrian Macdonald, chair of the Classified Personnel Council (CPC). As the FY22 CPC Chair, Macdonald serves as a council spokesperson, leads the council’s monthly meetings and meets with Colorado State University and state leaders to advocate for improved work experiences for State Classified employees. Read more