News wrap: Headlines in Fort Collins

(FORT COLLINS, CO) The news in Fort Collins never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWS

Colorado Man Arrested After Attempting to Lure a Child Online A 47-year-old Fort Collins, Colorado man has been arrested after attempting to initiate sexual contact with a child he met over the internet. According to Fort Collins Police, the suspect, identified as Christopher Patterson, first began engaging with a Facebook account that appeared to belong to a 13-year-old girl back in April of 2021. During their conversations that took place via Facebook Messenger, Patterson discussed meeting up for sex and drug use, and also shared sexually explicit photos. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Fort Collins Man Is Larimer County’s Most Wanted Fugitive The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 33-year old Fort Collins man on failure to appear on felony domestic violence and second-degree strangulation/assault charges. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, Weston Paul Halsey is 5'11 and weighs about 195 pounds... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

For Sale! 1024 Wakerobin Lane, Fort Collins Welcome to this recently updated, affordable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home conveniently located just steps away from Front Range Community College in SW Fort Collins. The main level boasts a wood burning fireplace, new carpet, and was recently repainted. In the lower level, find two garden level bedrooms, a 3/4 bath and laundry space. Upstairs, the primary bedroom is spacious and bright, with abundant closet space and a private vanity that opens to a full bathroom with custom tile. The kitchen has newer, stainless appliances, attractive counters and cabinets and durable flooring. Opening to the backyard, enjoy the freshly painted deck, and fully fenced, shady yard with new mulch. So much to love about this home! Read more

TOP VIEWED